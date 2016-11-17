Nine Awesome Food Events This Weekend: Beer, Beer and More Beer — And Cupcakes

EXPAND The taps have been flowing heavy all week — like here, at the new Dot's Hop House and Cocktail Courtyard — for North Texas Beer Week, and the celebration continues through this weekend. Mikel Galicia

It's North Texas Beer Week, which means it's time to dust off the ol' beer hat and hide the passport. Not really, though. Beer week is about appreciating what a little yeast and some wheat can do, not about reincarnating a scene from Animal House. And what better way to appreciate beer than at the Flying Saucer Addison, where special tappings and different breweries will be featured everyday from now through Saturday.

What it be: North Texas Beer Week

When it do: Thursday, Nov. 17 to Saturday, Nov. 19

Where dat is: Flying Saucer, 14999 Montfort Dr., Addison







*****

Come out to Bishop Arts for The Manhattan Project Beer Co.'s launch party. After a six-year journey that began with creating a beer for two of the founders' wedding, Manhattan's brews are now on tap at Eno's Pizza Tavern. You can try Manhattan's very first beer, a Belgian brown ale called Inception, or any one of their other three beers: Half-Life (American wheat ale), Hoppenheimer (West Coast American IPA) and Plutonium-239 (coconut porter.)

What it be: The Manhattan Project Beer Co. Launch Party

When it do: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17

Where dat is: Eno's, 407 N. Bishop Ave.

*****

There are all kinds of theories for explaining helping behavior. We do it out of a sense of reciprocity. We do it because it makes us feel like good people. We do it because of cognitive dissonance. But if we are really honest with ourselves, then we can see that philanthropy is largely motivated by the acquisition and consumption of tasty things. Bake sales are a prime example of this "help someone, fill your belly" cycle of pro-social behavior. VolunteerNow's Hearts on the Trinity event will be conducted in a similar vein. A $35 ticket gets do-gooders a night of good eats and drinks from the likes of Luck, Mozzarella Company, Saint Arnold Brewing, Oak Highlands Brewery, Cafe Momentum, Mudhen Meat and Greens, On the Rocks Cocktails, Maker's Mark, Lost Oak Winery and more. Proceeds help VolunteerNow expand volunteerism in North Texas. You give, they get, you eat. Win, win, win.

What it be: Hearts on the Trinity

When it do: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17

Where dat is: 3015 Gulden Lane

*****

Beats and Eats is a chef and live music series now in its third iteration. This month brings with it new eats — chef Jason West of Sundown at Granada — and new beats from the Austin-based band Roxy Roca. The four-course menu features some enticing dishes like andouille-crusted redfish and roasted sous vide heritage pork belly. Each course will be complimented by a cocktail, and the meal will be followed by a post-dinner concert. Tickets ($85) also include pre- and post-dinner drinks, and a portion of the proceeds benefit Promise of Peace Community Garden.

What it be: Beats and Eats

When it do: 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17

Where dat is: Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave.

*****

Because sometimes you just need a little Mike Rawlings in your life. Celebrate North Texas Beer Week at the Omni hotel's inaugural lawn party. Mayor Rawlings will provide the toast at this free event, and beer will be available for purchase (because America.)

What it be: North Texas Beer Week Omni Lawn Party

When it do: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18

Where dat is: 555 S. Lamar St.







*****

The Brewer's Ball is just like the one Cinderella went to, but with less ill-fitting footwear and more craft beer. If you drink enough, however, you can definitely find Prince Charming. Ball-goers will have the opportunity to hobnob with the best our local craft brewery scene has to offer. More than 40 breweries will be represented at the ball, either by way of a founder, owner and/or brewmaster. Drink and dine the night away, with bites provided by 18th & Vine, Braindead Brewing, Meddlesome Moth, Intrinsic Smokehouse, Common Table and more. Tickets are $125 per person.

What it be: Brewer's Ball

When it do: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18

Where dat is: 555 S. Lamar St.

*****

Brunch and beer. Beer and brunch. The prospect of this pairing makes us feel joyful and warm, as if the soundtrack from

was giving us a hug. Nothing warms the spirit like knowing that one is about to imbibe in a four-course brunch at Meddlesome Moth — a brunch that will be paired with five beers from Real Ale's Mysterium Verum series. Brad Farbstein, who owns Real Ale, will also be present. Tickets are $60 per person.

What it be: Real Ale Beer Brunch With Brad Farbstein

When it do: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 19

Where dat is: Meddlesome Moth, 1621 Oak Lawn Ave.

*****

There is a time for diets. North Texas Beer Week is not such a time. It is, in point of fact, a time to eat cupcakes and to drink beer. Together, if possible. Join Michael Peticolas from Peticolas Brewing Co. as you enjoy four beers paired with four cupcakes from Cupcake Lodge. Pairings include red velvet waffle and chicken with 2015 A Lost Epic Tripel and pancake and bacon with Alfred Brown (English brown ale).

What it be: Peticolas Cupcakes and Beer Pairing Flight

When it do: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20

Where dat is: Luck, 3011 Gulden Lane

*****

Perhaps you have a carboy full of IPA in your pantry as we speak, or maybe you just have an appreciation for those who do. Regardless of whether you home-brew or not, you'll want to check out Fort Worth Weekly's Homebrew Throwdown. A $15 ticket ($20 at the door) supports local brewing talent and gets you a tasting card to boot.

What it be: 2nd Annual Homebrew Throwdown

When it do: Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20

Where dat is: 395 Purcey St., Fort Worth







*****