Nine Things You Need to Eat in Dallas Right Now

This deep-fried spaghetti meatball was one of our favorite things at the State Fair of Texas this year. Beth Rankin

Wondering what to eat this weekend? You've got a lot of options, friend, several of which are brand new. Here's a run down of our favorite DFW eats right now:

EXPAND Behold, in all its corny glory: Fletcher's Corny Dog. Skip the lines by hitting up one of the Fletcher's stands not directly adjacent to Big Tex. Beth Rankin

Fletcher's Corny Dog at the State Fair of Texas

With opening weekend and Texas/OU weekend behind us, it's a great time to hit up the State Fair of Texas before it closes Oct. 23 — but you should plan ahead, because this family-friendly fair is not cheap. Check out our rundown of the fair foods (and drinks) that are actually worth the money, like everyone's beloved Fletcher's Corny Dog, which is only 10 tickets ($5). If you don't think $5 for a corn dog is cheap, you clearly haven't been to the fair this year.

Heim's bacon burnt ends are more than worth a drive to Fort Worth. Beth Rankin

Bacon Burnt Ends at Heim Barbecue

This Fort Worth barbecue joint went from a food truck to a brick-and-mortar in August, and the lines are still building. Don't skip their house specialty, the bacon burnt ends. Even sweeter than that caramelized pork belly? Heim is run by a 20-something married couple that somehow manages to stay sane while running the city's biggest barbecue spot.

The Smokeshack, a classic Shack Burger with cherry pepper relish and crispy applewood-smoked bacon. Kathy Tran

The Smokeshack at Shake Shack

Food critic Brian Reinhart reviewed the new Uptown Shake Shack this week, and he raved about the Smokeshack. As it turns out, this franchise makes a good burger — and a good metaphor for Dallas dining.

It's not the most mind-blowing sushi in Dallas, but it's proving popular with the downtown crowd. Kathy Tran

Sushi at Sapa House

This new downtown pan-Asian spot is fast becoming a happy hour hotspot.

The signature Desperados tacos — one chicken and one beef — with fried flour tortillas ($8.99). Nick Rallo

Deseprados' Signature Fried Tortilla Tacos

The reasonably priced Dallas mainstay turned 40 last week — and they're still churning out killer Mexican food.

Sweet slab bacon drizzled with maple bourbon brown sugar is reason enough to hit up the new STIRR in Deep Ellum. Susie Oszustowicz

Sweet Slab Bacon at STIRR

STIRR opened this week in Deep Ellum, bringing with it a gorgeous modern space, a rooftop patio with a killer view, craft cocktails and some tasty dishes like this sweet slab bacon drizzled with maple bourbon brown sugar.

This pork chop is Sunday supper on a plate. Brittany Nunn

The Berkshire Pork Chop at Sugarbacon

While we're on the subject of pork, try the Berkshire pork chop at Sugarbacon, which recently brought its Texas comfort food to a new Lakewood location, a sister to its flagship in McKinney.

Crab cake Benedict with chives skiing their way down adorable hollandaise mountains at Happiest Hour. Kathryn DeBruler

The Crab Cake Benedict at Happiest Hour

Happiest Hour's new #ButFirstBrunch is a Harwood District celebration of hollandaise, and we're all about that.

For the $10 charge, they've fancied up this Chi-pie: Americano is using a mix of fontina and mozzarella cheeses, and atop the thin layer of pepperoni is a good deal of spicy, chile-spiked Italian sausage. Brian Reinhart

Americano's Chicago-Style Pizza Special

This limited-time special at Americano downtown will make you homesick for Chicago, even if you've never been there.

