How to Celebrate North Texas Beer Week, a Massive Festival for the Best Local Beer

Whether you're hitting up the Brewers' Ball or just a few tastings, North Texas Beer Week is something to celebrate.

Dallas-Fort Worth has a weeklong celebration of all things beer — and in particular, the locally brewed beer that makes our local brew scene so special. Looking to celebrate? Here are a few of our favorite events this week, but you can see a full list at the North Texas Beer Week website.

* = Editors' pick

Lagers and fried chicken

All week at Meddlesome Moth

Every night this week, Meddlesome Moth will highlight a fried chicken plate with a different lager pairing. Nobody can say no to fried chicken and cold beer.

It's the great pumpkin event

3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, at On Draft

This one's for you, pumpkin beer fans. On Draft is tapping several rare pumpkin brews, including Southern Tier Pumpking, Anderson Valley Pinchy Jeek Barl, Strangeland Headless Gentleman and Tupps Full Grown Jack. There will be no pumpkin shaming at this party.

LCD Soundsystem afterparty

11 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, at the Common Table

LCD Soundsystem is playing a massive show Monday night at the Bomb Factory with the Bounce Queen herself, Big Freedia. If you can't swing the $66.25 to $81.75 tickets (or even if you can), hit up the Common Table's afterparty with ample LCD jams, a free late-night munchies buffet and a massive selection of brews.

Craft trivia with Ice Cole and Martin House

8-11 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, at BrainDead Brewing

Join beer trivia savant Ice Cole at BrainDead Brewing, where you'll be able to test your beer knowledge during trivia night. It's free to try, there are prizes and you can hit up a Johnny Cupcakes pop-up shop with zombie beer and Halloween goodies.

Official NTX Beer Week Halloween party

7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, at Flying Saucer Addison

The official North Texas Beer Week party has it all: prizes for best costumes, Halloween drag show trivia and scary good beer from Lakewood Brewing. Trivia starts at 8 p.m., and there are cash prizes, so bone up on your Halloween trivia.

If you dig local beer and local food, this week is basically your version of Christmas. Observer file photo

Halloween karaoke

7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, at Lakewood Brewing Co.

Throw on your costume and get ready to belt out "Monster Mash" at a special Halloween edition of Lakewood Brewing's karaoke. On tap: The Witch, a bourbon barrel-aged Temptress with coffee, pumpkin pie spices and maple syrup. Sip it from some Let's Get Weird glassware you get to keep.

Halloween candy and beer pairing

4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, at On Rotation

What beer pairs best with a pillowcase filled with mini Snickers bars? Find out at On Rotation's night of beers paired with your favorite Halloween candy.

*Zombie beer dinner

7-10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, at BrainDead Brewing

Ever wanted to dress like a zombie and prowl Deep Ellum? Now's your chance. Don your zombie finest for a discount and enjoy an "extra gory" multicourse meal with no silverware allowed.

Tim Byres beer dinner

4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, at Neiman Marcus Willow Bend

Get fancy at a pop-up dinner at Neiman Marcus' Mariposa restaurant, where chef Tim Byres from Smoke will serve a killer family-style menu paired with beers from 3 Nations Brewery in Farmers Branch.

*Women of Craft Beer panel

7-10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at BrainDead Brewing

Get to know the kick-ass women of the Texas beer industry at this panel featuring heavy-hitters such as Greta Leverett of Lakewood Brewing, Brittany LaFollett of 903 Brewers, Georgina Solis of Peticolas and April Lowery of Austin Eastciders. BrainDead will tap beers from each of the breweries represented.

*Communal Beer Dinner

7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at Community Beer Co.

For its annual communal dinner, Community Beer Co. has teamed up with chef Sean Merchant of Bob's Steakhouse to create a massive, locally sourced food and craft beer dinner in its taproom, complete with rare, small-batch Community brews.

Stout floats with Hypnotic Emporium

5-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at On Rotation

You haven't lived until you've slid a scoop of ice cream into that beautiful beer. Join Hypnotic Emporium at On Rotation for rare local stouts with local ice cream. On the menu: 3 Nations Brewing Horchata Imperial Milk Stout, Tupps Brewery Full Grown Jack, Martin House Brewing Co. Darkness Falls and even a cider version with Bishop Cider Co.'s Dreamsicle.

*Community Beer Co. and Peticolas Brewing co-tour

6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at Community Beer Co.

Tour two of Dallas' best breweries at this event, where you can catch a bus to take you between breweries (and beer samples). There will be food trucks on site and commemorative glassware, of course.

Four years of Pumpkinator

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at the Bearded Monk

Celebrate Saint Arnold Brewing Co.'s wildly popular — and hard-to-get — imperial pumpkin stout Pumpkinator at a vertical tasting with vintages from 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. There are only 30 flights available, so get there early.

*The fourth annual Brewers' Ball

7-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at Dallas Union Station

The Brewers' Ball, a black-tie beer affair, is a mini beer festival with more than 50 breweries and ample special and rare releases. It'll set you back $125 per person, but it's also the hottest beer ticket in town.

EXPAND Head to Deep Ellum on Saturday to sample all the barrel-aged and wild ales your little heart desires. Observer file photo

*Festicle

2-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at BrainDead Brewing

One of our favorite events every year, BrainDead's Festicle, is all about barrel-aged brews. This year, it's added a new component: tacos. Taste your way through some epic and hard-to-get barrel-aged and wild ales paired with snacks from local taquerias.

Cowboys vs. Chiefs watch party and Eagle Tears beer release

3-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, at Noble Rey Brewing Co.

Celebrate the release of Noble Rey's Eagle Tears gose and stock up with six-packs just in time for the Cowboys game against the Eagles on Nov. 19. Watch the Cowboys-Chiefs game at Noble Rey's taproom, where you can fill up on eats from the Proper Baking Co.

*Crazy Cupcake and Beer Pairing Flight

11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5 at LUCK

LUCK's popular beers-and-sweets pairing returns with crazy cupcakes paired with local brews. On the roster: sweet potato pie paired with BrainDead Brewing Grits Cream Ale; caramel apple paired with Texas Ale Project Oaty McOat Face imperial stout; cornbread, smoked turkey and cranberry bacon jam paired with Community Beer Company Funnel Cake Ale; and peppered bacon and goat cheese mousse with 3 Nations Brewing Horchata imperial milk stout.

