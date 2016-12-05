Nothin' Like an 83-Cent Cocktail: The Best Drink Specials to Celebrate the Repeal of Prohibition

EXPAND On Monday night, Victor Tangos bartenders will mix up 83-cent Prohibition-era cocktails. Courtesy of Victor Tangos

Monday, Dec. 5, marks the 83rd anniversary of the repeal of the 21st Amendment — also known as Prohibition, or America's bummer. Over the years, Repeal Day has become a bigger and bigger holiday, with cocktail bars in particular offering killer specials on Prohibition-era libations. You'll find cheap, well made cocktails all over the city on Monday and a festive crowd that doesn't usually spend Monday night in the bar. Get to these parties early — with specials like these, they're guaranteed to be packed.

The Cedars Social

1326 S. Lamar St.

Get down with "$3.33 Prohibition cocktails such as the Manhattan, Moscow Mule and Hemingway Daiquiri. Beer, wine and other craft cocktails will be served at $5," the restaurant says. The dining room will open at 4 p.m. but unfortunately, drink specials won't kick off until 9 p.m. So what if you have a hangover on Tuesday? Monday is a holiday for us drinkers, after all.

Whiskey Cake

3601 Dallas Pkwy., Plano

From 5 p.m. to close on Monday, Whiskey Cake will serve up "pre-Prohibition style cocktails made using bartending techniques created at the turn of the 20th Century, for just $5," according to a release. "In addition, Whiskey Cake servers will be dressed in period attire and the restaurant will be hosting a rousing '20s – '30s era costume contest. The best-dressed patron in the house will win a Kentucky bourbon distillery trip." Bust out that fringe Gatsby dress and give it your best shot — or just throw on pants and drink $5 cocktails all night. Either way, you win.

Victor Tangos

3001 N. Henderson Ave.

Victor Tangos is one of Dallas' best cocktail bars, which makes it the perfect place to celebrate Repeal Day. "To celebrate the 83rd anniversary of the 21st amendment ratification," VT will feature 83-cent Prohibition-era cocktails from 5 to 7 p.m. or until libations run out. Get there early — Victor Tangos is guaranteed to be packed.

Eastwood's Bar

3407 McKinney Ave.

All day Monday, all of Eastwood Bar's $12 old-fashioned cocktails will be on special for $6. Try out the Eastwood’s Rare Fashioned (Eagle Rare Bourbon, Eastwood’s proprietary smoked pecan complex, twist of lemon) or the Vacation Expectation (Pyrat Rum, Patron Citronge Mango, house-made zen syrup, Angostura bitters, candied mango).

The Standard Pour

2900 McKinney Ave.

For bars like the Standard Pour, Repeal Day is the biggest holiday of the year. Expect big crowds on Monday, when the Uptown bar will have mega-cheap cocktails (particularly bourbon cocktails, which this spot is known for), fire breathers, burlesque dancers and more.

