menu

Nothin' Like an 83-Cent Cocktail: The Best Drink Specials to Celebrate the Repeal of Prohibition

Eggnog Has Never Looked So Good


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Nothin' Like an 83-Cent Cocktail: The Best Drink Specials to Celebrate the Repeal of Prohibition

Monday, December 5, 2016 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
On Monday night, Victor Tangos bartenders will mix up 83-cent Prohibition-era cocktails.EXPAND
On Monday night, Victor Tangos bartenders will mix up 83-cent Prohibition-era cocktails.
Courtesy of Victor Tangos
A A

Monday, Dec. 5, marks the 83rd anniversary of the repeal of the 21st Amendment — also known as Prohibition, or America's bummer. Over the years, Repeal Day has become a bigger and bigger holiday, with cocktail bars in particular offering killer specials on Prohibition-era libations. You'll find cheap, well made cocktails all over the city on Monday and a festive crowd that doesn't usually spend Monday night in the bar. Get to these parties early — with specials like these, they're guaranteed to be packed.

The Cedars Social
1326 S. Lamar St.
Get down with "$3.33 Prohibition cocktails such as the Manhattan, Moscow Mule and Hemingway Daiquiri. Beer, wine and other craft cocktails will be served at $5," the restaurant says. The dining room will open at 4 p.m. but unfortunately, drink specials won't kick off until 9 p.m. So what if you have a hangover on Tuesday? Monday is a holiday for us drinkers, after all.

Whiskey Cake
3601 Dallas Pkwy., Plano
From 5 p.m. to close on Monday,  Whiskey Cake will serve up "pre-Prohibition style cocktails made using bartending techniques created at the turn of the 20th Century, for just $5," according to a release. "In addition, Whiskey Cake servers will be dressed in period attire and the restaurant will be hosting a rousing '20s – '30s era costume contest. The best-dressed patron in the house will win a Kentucky bourbon distillery trip." Bust out that fringe Gatsby dress and give it your best shot — or just throw on pants and drink $5 cocktails all night. Either way, you win.

Victor Tangos
3001 N. Henderson Ave.
Victor Tangos is one of Dallas' best cocktail bars, which makes it the perfect place to celebrate Repeal Day. "To celebrate the 83rd anniversary of the 21st amendment ratification," VT will feature 83-cent Prohibition-era cocktails from 5 to 7 p.m. or until libations run out. Get there early — Victor Tangos is guaranteed to be packed.

Eastwood's Bar
3407 McKinney Ave.
All day Monday, all of Eastwood Bar's $12 old-fashioned cocktails will be on special for $6. Try out the Eastwood’s Rare Fashioned (Eagle Rare Bourbon, Eastwood’s proprietary smoked pecan complex, twist of lemon) or the Vacation Expectation (Pyrat Rum, Patron Citronge Mango, house-made zen syrup, Angostura bitters, candied mango).

The Standard Pour
2900 McKinney Ave.
For bars like the Standard Pour, Repeal Day is the biggest holiday of the year. Expect big crowds on Monday, when the Uptown bar will have mega-cheap cocktails (particularly bourbon cocktails, which this spot is known for), fire breathers, burlesque dancers and more.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin relocated to Texas after completing her photojournalism degree from Ohio's Kent State University in 2008. She has worked in newspapers since age 17. She is a cicerone-certified beer server who specializes social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish and Gulf oysters out of season, the importance of learning how to raise one's own food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
The Cedars Social
More Info
More Info

1326 S. Lamar St.
Dallas, TX 75215

214-928-7700

www.thecedarssocial.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >