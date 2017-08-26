100 Favorite Dishes, No. 32: Nova's Duck Pizza
|
Nova's duck pizza is the drunk food of champions.
Beth Rankin
Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.
Scenario: It's late at night and you're not entirely sober. You're also awfully hungry, and fast food just isn't gonna cut it. Hop a Lyft and hightail it to Nova, Oak Cliff's favorite late-night hang spot. It serves food until midnight (with a limited menu after 10 p.m.), and nothing's gonna fix your vodka-induced carb craving quite like one of Nova's stellar pizzas.
Our favorite: the pulled duck and cherrywood bacon pizza, slathered in sweet, tangy Memphis barbecue sauce and sprinkled liberally with smoked cheddar, buffalo mozzarella and red onions.
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Dallas dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!