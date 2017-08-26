100 Favorite Dishes, No. 32: Nova's Duck Pizza

EXPAND Nova's duck pizza is the drunk food of champions. Beth Rankin

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

Scenario: It's late at night and you're not entirely sober. You're also awfully hungry, and fast food just isn't gonna cut it. Hop a Lyft and hightail it to Nova, Oak Cliff's favorite late-night hang spot. It serves food until midnight (with a limited menu after 10 p.m.), and nothing's gonna fix your vodka-induced carb craving quite like one of Nova's stellar pizzas.

Our favorite: the pulled duck and cherrywood bacon pizza, slathered in sweet, tangy Memphis barbecue sauce and sprinkled liberally with smoked cheddar, buffalo mozzarella and red onions.

