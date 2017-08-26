menu


100 Favorite Dishes, No. 32: Nova's Duck Pizza

Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
Nova's duck pizza is the drunk food of champions.
Nova's duck pizza is the drunk food of champions.
Beth Rankin
Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

Scenario: It's late at night and you're not entirely sober. You're also awfully hungry, and fast food just isn't gonna cut it. Hop a Lyft and hightail it to Nova, Oak Cliff's favorite late-night hang spot. It serves food until midnight (with a limited menu after 10 p.m.), and nothing's gonna fix your vodka-induced carb craving quite like one of Nova's stellar pizzas.

Our favorite: the pulled duck and cherrywood bacon pizza, slathered in sweet, tangy Memphis barbecue sauce and sprinkled liberally with smoked cheddar, buffalo mozzarella and red onions.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

