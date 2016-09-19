Now Open in Deep Ellum: Emporium Pies

EXPAND Emporium Pie's newest location, now open in Deep Ellum. Chris Wolfgang

Word got out back in March that Emporium Pies would be adding a third location in Deep Ellum, occupying a space next door to Pecan Lodge. Since then, details have been somewhat sparse as to when the spot would open. Last weekend, we detected a great disturbance in the pie force — or perhaps someone tipped us off — and we found the doors open at 2708 Main St., with pies already making their way into the faces of Deep Ellum's Friday night faithful.

Fans of Emporium (and there are many — the line at the Bishop Arts location stretches down the block on weekends) will feel right at home in the cozy space in Deep Ellum. Out front is a patio with eight small cafe tables nestled under cover and a large mural commissioned from artist Dana Tanamachi lording over the space.

EXPAND Emporium Pie's new space in Deep Ellum is dominated by a patio, perfect for indulging in fresh air and fresh pie at the same time. Chris Wolfgang

Stepping inside, Emporium's new location trades Bishop Arts' quaint cottage feel for a Deep Ellum minimalist industrial vibe. A narrow bar with seating for half dozen stretches along the left side, while a handful of small tables fills the right. Ordering takes place at the back counter, where customers will find a small countertop case of whole pies on display.

EXPAND Unlike the quaint cottage feel in Bishop Arts, Emporium's Deep Ellum location goes industrial minimalist. Patrons seem unfazed, as the pie remains the same. Chris Wolfgang

The usual Emporium suspects are accounted for on the menu, all at $6 per slice. The Smooth Operator (chocolate silk pie with a pretzel crust) leverages the tried-and-true sweet and salty flavor combination to great effect, while dessert purists will want to sample the Lord of the Pies, Emporium's take on the classic apple pie. A purported 10 apples are thinly sliced and jammed into the flaky crust, topped with a streusel crumble. Naturally, you should get the Lord of the Pies (or any pie, really) a la mode for an extra $2; to not do so feels borderline un-American.

EXPAND The Smooth Operator brings the sweet/salty combo to pie, while the Lord Of The Pies a la mode is as American as it gets. Chris Wolfgang

A small selection of coffee and tea fleshes out the beverage portion of the menu; in addition to regular brewed coffee, patrons may also partake of a pour-over, French press, iced coffee or hot or iced tea.

Emporium's Deep Ellum space appears to be ideally located and, with little more than an "open" sign placed out front, was already drawing a steady stream of customers on opening weekend. It's been four years since Mary Gauntt and Megan Wilkes first started peddling their pies in Bishop Arts and three years since opening their second location in McKinney. The latest spot in Deep Ellum seems to indicate that there's still room to fill Dallas' taste for pie, even at $6 a slice. You'll hear no complaints from us.

Emporium Pies, 2708 Main St.

