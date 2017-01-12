Now Open in Uptown: Water Grill, a 7,500-Square-Foot Salute to Seafood

EXPAND The iced shellfish platter at Water Grill. Courtesy of Water Grill

On Wednesday night, Uptown got a lot fishier: Water Grill, a 7,500-square-foot restaurant specializing in California seafood, officially opened to the public for lunch and dinner.

What started as King's Seafood Co. in 1945 has morphed over the last 70 years into a restaurant chain with 19 restaurants with six different concepts in California, Arizona, Nevada and now Texas. In stark contrast to the growing movement of local and environmentally conscious dining, Water Grill has seafood flown in daily from California to populate a rotating menu filled with dishes like wild Alaskan red king crab legs, red sea urchin and live North American hard-shell lobster.

Aside from a 2,000-square-foot patio, the restaurant also boasts several seawater tanks filled with live seafood, a private dining room in a wine cellar and a bar with 20 taps, a 500-bottle wine list and "hand-crafted cocktails incorporating locally sourced produce," according to the release.

If you're willing to drop a minimum of $30 for a seafood entree, this place is right up your alley. Take a peek at the dinner menu below:

Water Grill, 1920 McKinney Ave.

