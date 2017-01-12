menu

Now Open in Uptown: Water Grill, a 7,500-Square-Foot Salute to Seafood


Now Open in Uptown: Water Grill, a 7,500-Square-Foot Salute to Seafood

Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
The iced shellfish platter at Water Grill.EXPAND
The iced shellfish platter at Water Grill.
Courtesy of Water Grill
On Wednesday night, Uptown got a lot fishier: Water Grill, a 7,500-square-foot restaurant specializing in California seafood, officially opened to the public for lunch and dinner.

What started as King's Seafood Co. in 1945 has morphed over the last 70 years into a restaurant chain with 19 restaurants with six different concepts in California, Arizona, Nevada and now Texas. In stark contrast to the growing movement of local and environmentally conscious dining, Water Grill has seafood flown in daily from California to populate a rotating menu filled with dishes like wild Alaskan red king crab legs, red sea urchin and live North American hard-shell lobster.

Aside from a 2,000-square-foot patio, the restaurant also boasts several seawater tanks filled with live seafood, a private dining room in a wine cellar and a bar with 20 taps, a 500-bottle wine list and "hand-crafted cocktails incorporating locally sourced produce," according to the release.

If you're willing to drop a minimum of $30 for a seafood entree, this place is right up your alley. Take a peek at the dinner menu below:

WGSCPDinner.pdf

Water Grill, 1920 McKinney Ave.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin relocated to Texas after completing her photojournalism degree from Ohio's Kent State University in 2008. She has worked in newspapers since age 17. She is a cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish and Gulf oysters out of season, the importance of learning how to raise one's own food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

