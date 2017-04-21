menu

Oak Cliff's Bouchon 1314 is Closed

Oak Cliff's Bouchon 1314 is Closed

Friday, April 21, 2017 at 11:57 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
The “Provencal” rack of lamb at Bouchon 1314, which closed this week in Oak Cliff.
The “Provencal” rack of lamb at Bouchon 1314, which closed this week in Oak Cliff.
Kathy Tran
Bouchon 1314 seemed, at first, like the neighborhood French bistro of Oak Cliff's dreams. The combination bistro and wine bar/retailer was in a great spot near the Kessler Theater on Davis, the wine selection was solid and the menu of French classics looked promising.

But it never really seemed to hit the mark. Every time we visited, it was nearly empty, and the dishes were often inconsistent at best. Now, as first reported by the Oak Cliff Advocate, Bouchon's owner has thrown in the towel.

"After many years in the restaurant business, I have decided to retire," owner Jean-Michel Sahouki said in a Facebook post yesterday. The restaurant originally opened in the fall of 2015.

Sahouki has had a hand in a number of Dallas restaurant ventures over the years: Le Paris Bistrot in Uptown, the Vault in Fort Worth, but his latest concept never really took hold in Oak Cliff.

“It really was a cash trap for us,” Sahouki said in an interview with the Advocate. “We put so much money into it, and we never really got anything out of it.”

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."
Bouchon 1314 - Closed
1314 W Davis St., Ste 110
Dallas, TX

214-941-3000

www.bouchon1314.com

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP.

