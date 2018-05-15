At Oak Cliff's Maroches Bakery, It's About Live Music and Poetry Just as Much as the Chocoflan

Food is culture, food is art, food is family. There’s no better representation of this than Maroches Bakery in North Oak Cliff.

The bakery started informally more than 18 years ago in the Tellez family home when neighbors started asking about the delicious smells coming from the apartment. The Tellezes began baking for friends, and local businesses and restaurants got wind of their desserts and began ordering them. Before the Tellezes knew it, a new bakery was born.

Maroches Bakery is best known for its tres leches cake, a sponge cake soaked in three milks that is available in vanilla or chocolate, and its conchas, the iconic Mexican pan dulce reminiscent of a shell that’s topped with a sweet, sugary crust. Other items you’ll find there are homemade cheesecakes, chocoflan — a delicious combination of moist chocolate cake baked with a creamy flan resting on top — and Mexican gelatinas. These are gelatins that come in a variety of flavors and combinations, including the almost too beautiful to eat mosaico style.