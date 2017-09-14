What to Do This Weekend: Okrapalooza, a Taco Takeover and GrapeFest

Mark Wootton Cooking at Okrapalooza 2014 Alison McLean

Swirl, sniff and become one with your inner Frasier Crane at GrapeFest. This marks the 31st year for what is hailed as the biggest wine fest in the Southwest. Sample wines from Texas to Australia and everywhere in between as part of guided tastings. Truly, there's something for every wino at this four-day event, and general adult admission is just $8 per day.

What it be: 31st annual GrapeFest

When it do: Thursday, Sept. 14, through Sunday, Sept. 17; see website for entry times

Where dat is: 636 S. Main St., Grapevine

*****

Join Tacos Mariachi — its Vicki Oh taco was recently dubbed one of our

— as it celebrates Mexican Independence Day. The party will be replete with food and drink specials such as $2 tacos, $3 Mexican beers and $5 margaritas. And once you're feeling good and celebratory, you can take a spin on the margarita blender bike. Because nothing motivates one to pedal faster like the coalescing swirl of tequila, cointreau and lime.

What it be: Mexican Independence Day Celebration at Tacos Mariachi

When it do: Friday, Sept. 15, through Sunday, Sept. 17

Where dat is: 602 Singleton Blvd.

*****

You don't have to be a gear-head to enjoy Local Moto + Provisions' Friday-night rendevous. It would help if you like grilled, local, grass-feed beef hot dogs, corn on the cob-style elotes and beer, however, as that's what will Local will be serving for $10 a head (beer included). It's guaranteed to be good people and good eats even if you don't ride a motorcycle, so put some pedal to your metal and go.

What it be: Local Moto + Provisions

When it do: 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15

Where dat is: 1605 N. Beckley Ave.

*****

Do you sometimes crawl into a sleeping bag and pretend that it's made out of corn husks? Do you think masa essence should be manufactured for perfume atomizers? Do you really, really love tamales? If so, stop by La Popular Tamale House for all-you-can-eat tamales and free margaritas. The cost is $10 per person or $55 for 10 people (carry out only, does not include margaritas).

What it be: Fiesta! 16 De Septembre

When it do: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Where dat is: 132 N. Peak St.

*****

What if we told you that for 2.5 hours of your life, you could eat seemingly endless tacos and drink tequila, cocktails and beer? And what if we then told you that for that brief, glorious moment in time you could feast wholly unencumbered? No "X" amount of pours. No stamps on a card. There's nothing but your gastrointestinal fortitude to stop you. Feast on unlimited tacos and drinks, bob for churros and enjoy live music and a nacho-eating contest as part of the Dallas Taco Takeover. Tickets are $49 for general admission.

What it be: Dallas Taco Takeover

When it do: 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Where dat is: The Foundry, 2303 Pittman St.

*****

If you don't like okra, this event may change your mind. Okrapalooza, the two-hour okra cooking and tasting event, has made it to year seven. It's filled with okra dishes prepared by local chefs who know a thing or two about how to make this much-maligned veggie anything but. It's also got live music, Lakewood Brewing Co. beer and, you know, more okra. All the money raised from Okrapalooza goes to the Promise of Peace Community Garden, so put your qualms aside: It's slime time. Tickets cost $50.

What it be: Okrapalooza 2017

When it do: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17

Where dat is: The Lot, 7530 E. Grand Ave.

