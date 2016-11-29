One Less Eatery in Lower Greenville: C'Viche is Closing Tonight

A fresh, tasty poke bowl at C'Viche, which closes after dinner service tonight. Beth Rankin

It's only been open since February 2015, but the dream is over: C'Viche, a fast-casual seafood spot in Lower Greenville, is closing its doors tonight, as reported by Culture Map and announced on the restaurant's Facebook page:

In an interview with Culture Map, owner Courtney Warder says she and husband/partner Randall Warder plan to focus their energies on their other venture, Clark Food & Wine. "C'Viche started out great when we first opened, but once the construction on Greenville Avenue hit us, things started to go down," she tells Culture Map.

It's always a shame to see a restaurant shutter in part because of construction — especially now that the stretch of Greenville where they're located has recently started to open back up again — but there are always more factors than roadwork. On two recent visits during prime lunch hour, the place was all but empty, despite serving up fresh ceviche and poke bowls. It was solid seafood, but there's a lot of competition in the fast-casual market right now, and nobody's immune to the pinch.

If you've got a hankering for some poke or a crispy taco, tonight's your last chance to get your fill.

C'Viche, 1922 Greenville Ave.

