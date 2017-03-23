Pakpao's Thai Lemongrass Bloody Mary Is the Perfect Transitional Brunch Drink for Spring

The freshness of the Kaffir lime brightens up the flavor but keeps this bloody's signature crimson color. Susie Oszustowicz

Spring (and patio weather) is apparently here, though it already feels like summer. Pakpao's signature bloody mary, their Thai Lemongrass Bloody Mary, is the perfect transitional brunch drink. Thanks to the bright and unique flavor of the kaffir lime and lemongrass, the usually heavy bloody is elevated and brightened. With slight touches of Sriracha, chili and ginger, the spice nicely balances the freshness.

The ingredients are unique, so visit Pakpao for brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and let them do the grocery shopping.

THAI LEMONGRASS BLOODY MARY

2 oz vodka

1 piece of fresh lemongrass

1 kaffir lime leaf

1 Thai bird chili

1 piece of ginger

1 tsp Sriracha

5 oz bloody mary mix Muddle all ingredients, then pour over ice in a tall glass with a salted rim. Garnish with an olive and lime wheel.



Pakpao Thai, pakpaothai.com,1628 Oak Lawn Ave., Suite 120 and 7859 Walnut Hill Lane, Suite 150