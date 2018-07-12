Pappas Bros. Riffs on the Pimm's Cup With a Watermelon Twist

If you've spent any time in England, you've found yourself with a Pimm's Cup in your hand; the quintessential British cocktail is steeped in British history. Invented by a fishmonger-turned-restauranteur James Pimm in the 1830s as a "health tonic" (bless the Brits), it has remained a simple cocktail with consistent ingredients — Pimm’s No.1, gin, lemon, mint, cucumber and soda.
The folks at Pappas Bros. decided the original was a fantastic place to start, so each menu overhaul includes a seasonal version of the classic. The summer riff on the traditional tipple brings in a bit of watermelon. While the watermelon and lemon give a bit of sweetness, the gin offsets the herbal and spicy notes of the Pimm's.
We'll just say it: That's not a bad way to drink your health tonic.
Watermelon Pimm's Cup ($13): Pimm’s No. 1, Beefeater Gin, fresh watermelon, lemon, soda, mint and lemon garnish
Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, 10477 Lombardy Lane (Northwest Dallas)
