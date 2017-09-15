menu

Pappas Bros. Keeps Truffles In the Bar and Off the Steaks

A Dramatic Rebirth — and a Dramatic Cocktail — for Bar Stellar


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Pappas Bros. Keeps Truffles In the Bar and Off the Steaks

Friday, September 15, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Susie Oszustowicz
We're heard of truffle being added to a lot of everyday things, but does this take it a 'tini bit far?
We're heard of truffle being added to a lot of everyday things, but does this take it a 'tini bit far?
Picture courtesy of Pappas Bros. Steakhouse
A A

There are polarizing things in this lovely Southern city of ours — politics, religion, money, statues — but the thing we've found to be the most polarizing? Truffle. Some people eat so much truffle popcorn, they get a stomach ache, while others can't stand being at the same table as an order of black truffle mashed potatoes. At Pappas Bros., there's one truffle item on the menu, and it's a cocktail.

The Black Truffle Martini on the Pappas Bros. cocktail menu (which changes semiannually) elegantly puts the divisive mushroom to good use by infusing vermouth with just the right bit of it. Beyond that, Pappas Bros. keeps it simple; no one needs more than one wild card in a cocktail.

Black Truffle Martini ($20): Belvedere Intense Vodka, black truffle-infused dolin dry vermouth, pecorino-stuffed olives


Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, 10477 Lombardy Lane

Susie Oszustowicz

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >