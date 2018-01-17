Peasant Pizzeria, Now Open on Cedar Springs, Stands Out From Standard Dallas Pizza Joints

Peasant Pizzeria sits on the corner of Cedar Springs and Reagan, in a space most recently occupied by the short-lived Q Tacos at Macho's Cantina. Inspired by L.A.’s Pizzeria Mozza, owner Robert Colombo spent two years developing the concept. The menu offers a variety of classic Italian dishes, but at Peasant, the focus is pizza.

“The difference is in the dough,” says Colombo, formerly of Uptown’s beloved Sfuzzi. “Most pizza dough is put together and served in the same day."

Peasant’s dough is fermented over a two-day period with organic, unbleached bread flour, dark rye flour, wheat germ and wildflower honey. The result is a crispy, golden-brown crust that’s fluffy and airy on the inside.