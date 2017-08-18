menu

Perry's Highland Highball Will Make a Scotch Fan Out of Anybody

For 29 Years, the Balcony Club Has Been Serving Strong Martinis and Date-Night Vibes


Perry's Highland Highball Will Make a Scotch Fan Out of Anybody

Friday, August 18, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Susie Oszustowicz
The Highland Highball won't lowball your tastebuds.
The Highland Highball won't lowball your tastebuds.
Picture courtesy of Perry's Steakhouse
For most true whisky (no e) lovers, the idea of drinking our favorite scotch export any way but neat or on a cube is repugnant. But the more refined and understanding aficionados know that a scotch cocktail can be intriguing and even kind of amazing.

With classics like the Penicillin, Blood and Sand, and the Rusty Nail, we're intrigued to see a new scotch cocktail on the menu at Perry's Steakhouse & Grill called the Highland Highball. It brings together Glenmorangie's original 10-year scotch that features notes of toffee and honey with Grand Marnier and the slight sweetness of almond.

What makes this cocktail even cooler? The ice.

Highland Highball, $15: Glenmorangie 10-year Original Scotch Whisky stirred with Grand Marnier, lime juice and a splash of almond


Perry's Steakhouse & Grill, 2000 McKinney Ave.

Susie Oszustowicz

