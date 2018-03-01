 


A little caffeine and a lot of Jameson make for a unique take on a classic old fashioned.
Susie Oszustowicz

Perry's Jameson Mocha Old Fashioned Will Get You Primed for St. Patrick’s Day

Susie Oszustowicz | March 1, 2018 | 4:00am
Perry’s Steakhouse is preparing for St. Patrick’s Day in a different way — with a unique, eye-opening twist on an old fashioned. It’s possibly the most useful cocktail for the holiday, with a slight caffeine hit and the definite buzz of Jameson's beer barrel-aged whiskey.

This cocktail and two others are the highlights of the new signature cocktail options across all Perry’s locations. A third DFW location opened in Grapevine recently, giving us all a chance to grab one of these tipples to celebrate the upcoming Irish-inspired holiday.

Jameson Mocha Old Fashioned: 2 oz. Jameson Caskmates, 0.5 oz. coffee syrup, four drops Bittermans mole bitters


Perry's Steakhouse, perryssteakhouse.com

