Perry's Jameson Mocha Old Fashioned Will Get You Primed for St. Patrick’s Day

A little caffeine and a lot of Jameson make for a unique take on a classic old fashioned.

Perry’s Steakhouse is preparing for St. Patrick’s Day in a different way — with a unique, eye-opening twist on an old fashioned. It’s possibly the most useful cocktail for the holiday, with a slight caffeine hit and the definite buzz of Jameson's beer barrel-aged whiskey.

This cocktail and two others are the highlights of the new signature cocktail options across all Perry’s locations. A third DFW location opened in Grapevine recently, giving us all a chance to grab one of these tipples to celebrate the upcoming Irish-inspired holiday.