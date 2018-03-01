Perry's Jameson Mocha Old Fashioned Will Get You Primed for St. Patrick’s Day

Perry’s Steakhouse is preparing for St. Patrick’s Day in a different way — with a unique, eye-opening twist on an old fashioned. It’s possibly the most useful cocktail for the holiday, with a slight caffeine hit and the definite buzz of Jameson's beer barrel-aged whiskey.
This cocktail and two others are the highlights of the new signature cocktail options across all Perry’s locations. A third DFW location opened in Grapevine recently, giving us all a chance to grab one of these tipples to celebrate the upcoming Irish-inspired holiday.
Jameson Mocha Old Fashioned: 2 oz. Jameson Caskmates, 0.5 oz. coffee syrup, four drops Bittermans mole bitters
Perry's Steakhouse, perryssteakhouse.com
