Pie Tap's Irish Nitro Brunch Cocktail Just Kicked Your Mimosa's Ass

Move over, mimosas — there's a new brunch favorite in town. Picture courtesy of Pie Tap

The mimosa has long been the drink of choice to accompany a plate of chilaquiles or chicken and waffles, but Pie Tap is attempting to replace the standard with a leveled-up Irish coffee that it's calling the Irish Nitro.

Using Ascension nitro coffee that's served on tap, Pie Tap almost makes a traditional Irish coffee (usually sugar, coffee, whiskey and cream) but goes a bit further and throws in egg white to give it a richer texture.

Because really, who needs mimosas when you can have whiskey for breakfast?

Irish Nitro, $11, $6 during brunch (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays) at Pie Tap Pizza Workshop, 1212 Oak Lawn Ave. and 2708 N. Henderson Ave.

