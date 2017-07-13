Pie Tap's Irish Nitro Brunch Cocktail Just Kicked Your Mimosa's Ass
|
Move over, mimosas — there's a new brunch favorite in town.
Picture courtesy of Pie Tap
The mimosa has long been the drink of choice to accompany a plate of chilaquiles or chicken and waffles, but Pie Tap is attempting to replace the standard with a leveled-up Irish coffee that it's calling the Irish Nitro.
Using Ascension nitro coffee that's served on tap, Pie Tap almost makes a traditional Irish coffee (usually sugar, coffee, whiskey and cream) but goes a bit further and throws in egg white to give it a richer texture.
Because really, who needs mimosas when you can have whiskey for breakfast?
Irish Nitro, $11, $6 during brunch (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays) at Pie Tap Pizza Workshop, 1212 Oak Lawn Ave. and 2708 N. Henderson Ave.
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Dallas dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!