Food News: A 'Culinary Incubator' Comes to Dallas, Katy Trail Ice House to Buy a Street and More

In this week's food news round-up, Katy Trail Ice House vows to make improvements to a corner of Uptown, a "culinary incubator" opens with shared commercial space and ample capital, and Toyota Music Factory announces seven more restaurants slated to open there this year:
- At a Wednesday meeting, the Dallas City Council agreed to sell a Routh Street dead end to the Katy Trail Ice House for a quarter of a million dollars, The Dallas Morning News reports. "The Ice House agreed to pay the city $225,358 for the small stretch of Routh that runs into the trail off Woodrow Avenue, where the red Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad car's parked," Robert Wilonsky writes. "The zoning consultants from Dallas firm Masterplan, representing the popular hangout's ownership, said the Ice House wants to merge the two pieces of properties it owns along the trail that are divided by the dead-end. Dallas Cothrum, Masterplan's CEO, said the Ice House needs to expand its kitchen." The bar's owners promised to make drainage and paving improvements to that stretch of Routh and to install new lighting and landscaping on that part of the Katy Trail, DMN reports. Philip Kingston, the city councilman who represents that area, was the sole vote against the sale. Via DMN:
"Nevertheless, he asked them to vote against selling the land to the bar, despite its promise of much-needed improvements to the trail's entrance. Said Kingston, the bar really just wants the land to expand its operations, which the council member said would upset residents of the across-the-trail Park Towers who have long complained about the noise coming from the Ice House, going so far as to complain to the police and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission five years ago.
"'I love the Ice House, but there is a balance that has been achieved in that neighborhood over the course of several years,' Kingston said. 'I'm extremely worried expansion would upset that balance.'"
- An interesting new concept is opening this week: Pilotworks, an "innovative Brooklyn-based culinary incubator breaking boundaries to help food entrepreneurs launch and succeed," according to a press release. The company is opening the food incubator and commercial kitchen in the former Le Cordon Bleu culinary school and 11830 Webb Chapel Road and boasts a kitchen with "state-of-the-art equipment, high ceilings and great natural light" in order to "provide food businesses in Dallas the opportunity to start, scale and pursue their culinary dreams."
The company plans to offer classes, workshops, access to a "national mentor network" and mentorship programs, and a "rentable space for pop-up dinners, culinary classes and food photography," according to the release. "Most importantly, Pilotworks Dallas will provide a community of supportive culinary professionals looking to achieve the same goal: change the way we think about food." The company recently secured $13 million in funding from venture capitalists in order to expand its reach, according to the release. This could prove a great asset to upstart Dallas culinary pros who often hit roadblocks when starting out because they lack access to a commercial kitchen. The company is accepting applications for businesses interested in using the shared kitchen space.
- Newcomer music venue Toyota Music Factory in Irving has released info about seven more restaurants opening at the $200 million complex in 2018. Bar Louie, Thirsty Lion Gastropub and Freshii are already open, and they'll soon be joined by many more. Via a press release:
"Boi Na Braza, opening mid-January: A premium Brazilian steakhouse, Boi Na Braza preserves a unique way of cooking meat over an open flame. A team of Brazilian chefs will offer your table 15 different succulent cuts of beef, chicken, pork and lamb.
"Yard House, opening late January: You’ll find the world’s largest selection of draft beer along with an expansive modern American menu of over 100 items made from scratch daily. From salads to street tacos and grilled seafood, burgers, steaks and ribs, Yard House will appeal to guests looking to catch the game, share appetizers over drinks with friends or simply enjoy a great meal out with family.
"Top Round Roast Beef, opening early February: Top Round was founded by chefs and fine dining fanatics who promise freshly crafted sandwiches with whole-cut meats. Everything from the meat, veggies, french fries and sauces are prepared in store.
"Gloria’s Latin Cuisine, opening early February: A North Texas staple, Gloria’s features an artful blend of native Salvadorian cuisines with regional Mexican and Tex-Mex favorites. Top menu items include their signature margaritas, black bean dip, enchiladas and more.
"Grimaldi’s Coal Brick-Oven Pizza, opening early February: With Brooklyn roots, Grimaldi’s serves award-winning, hand-tossed, coal-fired brick oven pizzas, calzones, classic salads and desserts in an upscale yet casual, family-oriented pizzeria.
"Kabuki Japanese Restaurant, opening late February: Kabuki showcases traditional and innovative Japanese cuisine, creative cocktails and contemporary interior design. Kabuki turns non-believers into believers that Japanese cuisine is the new comfort food.
"Nosh and Bottle Market, opening late February: With an extensive retail selection, including craft beer and wine, epicurean products and gourmet prepared foods, Nosh & Bottle Market provides local convenience with a fresh market feel."
- Cookie dough may become a hot food item in 2018. Along with Dough Dough, a cookie dough restaurant slated to open next month at Preston and Forest, the safely edible cookie dough concept is also coming to Deep Ellum, CultureMap reports. Cookie Doh is scheduled to open this spring at 2646 Elm St., next to trendy rolled ice cream shop Chills 360. The eatery will sell cookie dough by the scoop, much like an ice cream shop, along with milkshakes and ice cream sandwiches. Diners can choose from a menu of flavor offerings or can customize their own. "A few of the doughs will include ultra-pasteurized eggs, but regardless of recipe, they will all be served chilled," CultureMap writes. "The dough can also be bought in large quantities, in a tub, to be taken home and baked off into cookies."
