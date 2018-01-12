Food News: A 'Culinary Incubator' Comes to Dallas, Katy Trail Ice House to Buy a Street and More

"Boi Na Braza, opening mid-January: A premium Brazilian steakhouse, Boi Na Braza preserves a unique way of cooking meat over an open flame. A team of Brazilian chefs will offer your table 15 different succulent cuts of beef, chicken, pork and lamb.

"Yard House, opening late January: You’ll find the world’s largest selection of draft beer along with an expansive modern American menu of over 100 items made from scratch daily. From salads to street tacos and grilled seafood, burgers, steaks and ribs, Yard House will appeal to guests looking to catch the game, share appetizers over drinks with friends or simply enjoy a great meal out with family.

"Top Round Roast Beef, opening early February: Top Round was founded by chefs and fine dining fanatics who promise freshly crafted sandwiches with whole-cut meats. Everything from the meat, veggies, french fries and sauces are prepared in store.

"Gloria’s Latin Cuisine, opening early February: A North Texas staple, Gloria’s features an artful blend of native Salvadorian cuisines with regional Mexican and Tex-Mex favorites. Top menu items include their signature margaritas, black bean dip, enchiladas and more.

"Grimaldi’s Coal Brick-Oven Pizza, opening early February: With Brooklyn roots, Grimaldi’s serves award-winning, hand-tossed, coal-fired brick oven pizzas, calzones, classic salads and desserts in an upscale yet casual, family-oriented pizzeria.

"Kabuki Japanese Restaurant, opening late February: Kabuki showcases traditional and innovative Japanese cuisine, creative cocktails and contemporary interior design. Kabuki turns non-believers into believers that Japanese cuisine is the new comfort food.

"Nosh and Bottle Market, opening late February: With an extensive retail selection, including craft beer and wine, epicurean products and gourmet prepared foods, Nosh & Bottle Market provides local convenience with a fresh market feel."