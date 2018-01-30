This Week, You Can Eat a Free Eight-Course Omakase Sushi Feast at Pok the Raw Bar

Uptown poke spot Pok the Raw Bar is launching a new omakase program and is giving away free lunch while it irons out the kinks.

West Village poke joint Pok the Raw Bar is launching a new $24, 30-minute, eight-course omakase at its "raw bar," a small counter in the restaurant where you can skip the poke bowls and opt instead for an array of sushi — six pieces of nigiri and two hand rolls, in this instance. Omakase comes from the Japanese word “to entrust” and translates to “respectfully leaving another to decide what is best" — which means the chef selects every course of the meal. That can be pretty handy for sushi neophytes who don't feel confident in their raw seafood-ordering skills.

Starting today, you can try Pok's new omakase without spending a dime (save for the tip, obviously). Through Feb. 3, all you have to do is make a lunch reservation through OpenTable to nab a tasting, but with only five seats at the raw bar, reservations are likely to fill up fast. There are only four lunch seatings available each day.