This Week, You Can Eat a Free Eight-Course Omakase Sushi Feast at Pok the Raw Bar

West Village poke joint Pok the Raw Bar is launching a new $24, 30-minute, eight-course omakase at its "raw bar," a small counter in the restaurant where you can skip the poke bowls and opt instead for an array of sushi — six pieces of nigiri and two hand rolls, in this instance. Omakase comes from the Japanese word “to entrust” and translates to “respectfully leaving another to decide what is best" — which means the chef selects every course of the meal. That can be pretty handy for sushi neophytes who don't feel confident in their raw seafood-ordering skills.
Starting today, you can try Pok's new omakase without spending a dime (save for the tip, obviously). Through Feb. 3, all you have to do is make a lunch reservation through OpenTable to nab a tasting, but with only five seats at the raw bar, reservations are likely to fill up fast. There are only four lunch seatings available each day.
“Most people don’t have the luxury of spending two hours and $200 on a Wednesday night sushi dinner,” Brandon Cohanim, the restaurant's founder, said in a press release. “I want to make the high-end, high-quality sushi experience quick and accessible for everyone in Dallas.”
Even if you don't snag a free omakase meal, $24 for all that sushi is not a bad deal. But then again, who can say no to a free lunch?
Pok the Raw Bar, 3699 McKinney Ave.
