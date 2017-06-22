'Once the Developers Are Here, It's Too Late': After Losing El Corazon, Oak Cliff Fights Back

EXPAND The building that housed El Corazon de Tejas, a beloved Dallas Tex-Mex restaurant, had a long history in local Hispanic food. After El Corazon closed recently, the building was quickly demolished, much to the dismay of neighborhood activists concerned about gentrification. Courtesy of Old Oak Cliff Conservation League

“Once the developers are here, it’s too late,” said Monte Anderson, a local developer and principal of Options Real Estate — and a self-identified preservationist.

Anderson redeveloped the historic Belmont Hotel in Oak Cliff, opting to keep its small footprint and historic appeal.

“The big developers are like vultures coming in when the eating’s good," he said. "You’re not going to beat them. If you wait until the market is here, like in North Oak Cliff, forget it.”

Anderson was speaking on a panel in the Arts Mission building in Oak Cliff on Tuesday evening. The panel, sponsored by Old Oak Cliff Conservation League, was brought together to discuss ways of better protecting Oak Cliff’s historic gems — buildings like the one that housed the Tex-Mex restaurant El Corazon, which was recently demolished.

Now the building, originally designed as a supermarket in the 1940s in the Streamline Moderne style, is a flattened plot of dirt. An Alabama development firm wanted the site to build a CVS pharmacy.

Facing the now-barren plot of land on both sides, across the intersection of Davis Street and North Zang Boulevard, are fenced-off parcels of land deep in the throes of new construction. Banners tout the construction and development firms that are taking over, Andres and Alamo Manhattan. It’s a sight that’s common in Oak Cliff and in other parts of Dallas, to the consternation of local residents.

“I’m really pissed off. The restaurant that I had my first date in when I was 15 years old got torn down last week,” Anderson said of El Corazon. He’s not alone.

Dallas City Council member Scott Griggs; Mark Doty, chief planner for Dallas’ sustainable development and construction department; and Bob Meckfessel, an architect and president at DSGN Associates, joined Anderson on the panel.

The panelists had interesting and thought-provoking tidbits to share about responsible expansion and development, as well as how to preserve the historic places that Dallasites value.

Chief concerns were how to prevent El Corazon’s fate from recurring across Oak Cliff. For example, panelists complained about how DISD changed the Adamson neighborhood with the redevelopment of the high school.

“The grids of neighborhoods are very important. Streets are like the nerves and the blood vessels in our body,” Anderson explained. “If you look at the old Adamson neighborhood, [the] school district destroyed the historic grids in that area by building a suburban-style school in an urban neighborhood grid.

“That whole territory around Adamson High School is being destroyed; anything in that area is in danger," he said after the meeting. Everything on Davis Street also is endangered, he said, especially with developers’ ability to draw new plot lines, or “replat.”

“Things can be more valuable torn down," he said. "Buildings like the Kessler and the Belmont aren’t protected. All the properties around Lake Cliff, except for the protected ones. Entire blocks of Jefferson could go away.”

The preservation of Jefferson Avenue was a top priority for the panel. Oak Cliff Advocate Editor Rachel Stone, who moderated the panel has argued that it’s one of the best streets in Dallas.

Panelists were quick to agree about its magic.

“Jefferson has a continuous street edge, a little bit of street parking and one- or two-story buildings punctuated every so often by a taller building, like the Texas Theatre,” said Meckfessel, whose architecture firm won a preservation achievement award from Preservation Dallas for its offices in a repurposed warehouse. “Some of those buildings aren’t historic, but they contribute to the overall feel. That makes them just as important. It’s worth saving because of that.”

But Jefferson Avenue, with its bastion of history like the Texas Theatre, where Lee Harvey Oswald watched a movie after assassinating President John F. Kennedy, isn’t a protected area, unlike other “protected landmark districts”: North Bishop Avenue, Lake Cliff, 10th Street and Winnetka Heights. The Texas Theatre is safe because it’s a designated city of Dallas landmark, but the surrounding buildings are not.

But how do residents prevent what happened to El Corazon? The meeting didn't provide answers but served as a brainstorming session in which panelists suggested multiple ways of tackling this multiheaded beast.

After the meeting, Doty said the El Fenix at 120 E. Colorado Blvd. is endangered. And his “most favorite bar in Dallas, the Loon, was demolished several years ago,” also for a CVS pharmacy, he said.

He succinctly summed up Dallas’ growth dilemma.

“Y’all are a victim of your own success. People want to come in and make a quick buck," he says. "We need more developers who don’t see it as a quick buck but who are looking for a long-term investment.”

