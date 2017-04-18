This New Fried Chicken Joint Will Have a 'Speakeasy' Serving Prohibition-Era Cocktails

EXPAND Prohibition Chicken, a new chicken spot, is sourcing all of its fowl from a Texas farm. Kevin Marple/Courtesy of Prohibition Chicken

The number of fried chicken joints that have opened in DFW in the last year is staggering.

Streets Fine Kitchen. Fat Chicken. Farmbyrd. Chicken Moto. Whistle Britches. Fried chicken has officially ousted the wide umbrella of "Southern food" as the fastest-growing food trend in North Texas. Now, we have another: Prohibition Chicken, opening Tuesday, April 25 in Old Town Lewisville, according to a press release.

"The menu offers beautifully conceived chicken in a variety of different ways, Beeman Family Ranch Akaushi tri-tip and hickory grilled trout alongside inspired home-style sides and stiff drinks," according to the release.

Prohibition Chicken will be open seven days a week and offer local live music on the weekends, serving a "family-style menu of comfort food with Prohibition-era cocktails ..."

The new full-service restaurant is a project from Josh Babb and Sean Clavir (Musume, The Chop Shop, Chop Shop Live) and chef Roger Kaplan, and it will be open daily with live music on weekends. Along with a patio, the restaurant will have a "speakeasy" – with a limited food and "cocktail-forward" bar menu – accessible through a door that looks like an old phone booth.

Another twist: Kaplan and his partners are "raising their own chickens through Texas-owned and operated Dunbar Hollow Farms," according to the release. “It was important to us that we know where our chickens come from; we work closely with Dunbar to raise antibiotic-free, humanely nurtured and handled chicken delivered fresh to us every day," Kaplan said in the release.

EXPAND Prohibition Chicken's food menu. Courtesy of Prohibition Chicken

EXPAND Prohibition Chicken's cocktail menu. The restaurant's bar will be stocked with 40+ whiskeys and ample scotch. Courtesy of Prohibition Chicken

Prohibition Chicken, 201 W. Church St., Lewisville