 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
  • Google Plus
Proof + Pantry has closed, according to signage on the front door of the Arts District restaurant.EXPAND
Proof + Pantry has closed, according to signage on the front door of the Arts District restaurant.
Beth Rankin

Proof + Pantry Closes Over Nonpayment of Rent

Beth Rankin | May 16, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

After four years at One Arts Plaza, Proof + Pantry has closed, according to signage posted on the restaurant's doors.

Michael Martensen's cocktail bar and restaurant, popular with Arts District show-goers, shuttered last week. According to a letter posted to the restaurant's door, the restaurant has defaulted on its lease.

"As you are aware, pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Lease, an Event of Default exists under the Lease due to Tenant's failure to pay Rent when due," the letter reads. "Landlord has further become aware that Tenant is delinquent in its obligations to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts to file required reports and/or to pay franchise taxes in violation of Section 16(c) of the Lease. Therefore, pursuant to Section 17(b) of the Lease, Landlord has elected to terminate Tenant's possession of the Premises; and, pursuant to Section 17(e) of the lease, the landlord has elected to alter the lock at the Premises."

Martensen, who has not responded to comment, has been in Mexico working at a resort for several months while, until recently, Proof + Pantry carried on as usual in his absence. 

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >