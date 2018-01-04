Get Schooled in B&B with Public School's Crushed Velvet

The kids are out of school, so that means we adults should be going back to school: Public School, that is. The American schoolhouse-themed restaurants released new cocktails for the new year, and one of them will help school some of the nouveau buveur (new drinkers) among us. The Crushed Velvet cocktail, a take on the Moscow mule, brings a touch of classic cocktail to the mix by using B&B reduction.

For those of us that are sub-50, B&B is an acronym for brandy and Benedictine, a classic yet simple cocktail dating to the 1930s. It's one of the most simple drinks, perfect for cool weather as it warms you from the inside. The slight warmth it adds to this chilly cocktail makes the perfect balance.

Bundle up and pop in to try this and the other new options. Just make sure to keep your mittens on; those copper mugs get frosty.