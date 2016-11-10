Punch Up Your Evening with Punch Service at Ida Claire

EXPAND Sharing is caring. (Meaning: Ida Claire's new punches are the perfect way to pick people up at the bar.) Courtesy of Ida Claire

The season of entertaining is quickly approaching, and no one wants to be the schmuck at their makeshift home bar during parties making guests whatever they fancy, or letting guests ruin your bar tools and muddle things that have no business being smooshed. Enter the new punch options at Ida Claire.

Stop into the seemingly meant-to-be-Irish spot in Addison (with friends, of course) and try out their Garden Punch, meant to serve multiple people, or make the fruity, herbaceous punch for your next party. Served in drink dispensers and portioned out for three to five guests, it's a great way to get a (responsibly) punch drunk.

Garden Punch Tower

7.5 oz. vodka

5 oz. herbed simple syrup

5 oz. fresh-squeezed lime juice Combine all over ice, then stir to chill and dilute and top with fresh ice in a beverage dispenser with spigot or punch bowl. Herbed Simple Syrup

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

4 sprigs of rosemary Bring water to a boil. Once water begins to boil then turn off heat. Add rosemary and let sit for 15 minutes. Next, strain out rosemary sprigs, add sugar and stir until dissolved.



Ida Claire, 5001 Belt Line Road, Addison

