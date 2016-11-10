menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Punch Up Your Evening with Punch Service at Ida Claire

Thursday, November 10, 2016 at 4 a.m.
By Susie Oszustowicz
Sharing is caring. (Meaning: Ida Claire's new punches are the perfect way to pick people up at the bar.)EXPAND
Sharing is caring. (Meaning: Ida Claire's new punches are the perfect way to pick people up at the bar.)
Courtesy of Ida Claire
A A

The season of entertaining is quickly approaching, and no one wants to be the schmuck at their makeshift home bar during parties making guests whatever they fancy, or letting guests ruin your bar tools and muddle things that have no business being smooshed. Enter the new punch options at Ida Claire.

Related Stories

Stop into the seemingly meant-to-be-Irish spot in Addison (with friends, of course) and try out their Garden Punch, meant to serve multiple people, or make the fruity, herbaceous punch for your next party. Served in drink dispensers and portioned out for three to five guests, it's a great way to get a (responsibly) punch drunk.

Garden Punch Tower
7.5 oz. vodka
5 oz. herbed simple syrup
5 oz. fresh-squeezed lime juice

Combine all over ice, then stir to chill and dilute and top with fresh ice in a beverage dispenser with spigot or punch bowl.

Herbed Simple Syrup
1 cup water
1 cup sugar
4 sprigs of rosemary

Bring water to a boil. Once water begins to boil then turn off heat. Add rosemary and let sit for 15 minutes. Next, strain out rosemary sprigs, add sugar and stir until dissolved.


Ida Claire, 5001 Belt Line Road, Addison

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Ida Claire
More Info
More Info

5001 Belt Line Rd.
Addison, Texas 75254

214-377-8227

ida-claire.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >