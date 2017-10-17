After Only a Few Months in Business, Cedar Springs' Q Tacos Shuttered to Make Way for Pizza

EXPAND Q Tacos at Macho's Cantina only lasted a few months before shuttering its Cedar Springs location. Beth Rankin

Q Tacos at Macho's Cantina opened on a busy corner of Cedar Springs in April. By midsummer, the restaurant had closed. Now a pizzeria is planning to open in its place.

Q Tacos was meant to be a late-night taco window with a separate bar serving Cedar Springs-friendly cocktails like a frozen Red Bull-vodka. Local barman Michael Martensen was brought into help open the concept, and he confirmed that owners sold the business a couple of months ago.

According to a Facebook page, Peasant Pizzeria, opening sometime this fall, will serve "Venetian-style starters, artisanal pizza, rustic pasta dishes, peasant-style dinners, craft cocktails, local draft beers and eclectic wines."

Peasant-style dinners and craft cocktails. That's ... something. Peasant has installed a large Italian pizza oven, but no official open date has been set.

