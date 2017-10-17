menu

After Only a Few Months in Business, Cedar Springs' Q Tacos Shuttered to Make Way for Pizza

Italian Restaurant Mille Lire to Join Pints and Quarts and Mudsmith at The Centrum in Oak Lawn


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

After Only a Few Months in Business, Cedar Springs' Q Tacos Shuttered to Make Way for Pizza

Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
Q Tacos at Macho's Cantina only lasted a few months before shuttering its Cedar Springs location.EXPAND
Q Tacos at Macho's Cantina only lasted a few months before shuttering its Cedar Springs location.
Beth Rankin
A A

Q Tacos at Macho's Cantina opened on a busy corner of Cedar Springs in April. By midsummer, the restaurant had closed. Now a pizzeria is planning to open in its place.

Related Stories

Q Tacos was meant to be a late-night taco window with a separate bar serving Cedar Springs-friendly cocktails like a frozen Red Bull-vodka. Local barman Michael Martensen was brought into help open the concept, and he confirmed that owners sold the business a couple of months ago.

According to a Facebook page, Peasant Pizzeria, opening sometime this fall, will serve "Venetian-style starters, artisanal pizza, rustic pasta dishes, peasant-style dinners, craft cocktails, local draft beers and eclectic wines."

Peasant-style dinners and craft cocktails. That's ... something. Peasant has installed a large Italian pizza oven, but no official open date has been set.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >