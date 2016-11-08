Ramen, Poke, Sushi and Paella: Kabuki Japanese Restaurant is Now Open at the Galleria

EXPAND Fresh tofu at Kabuki. Courtesy of Kabuki

Shoppers at the Galleria have a new dining option: Kabuki Japanese Restaurant, a California franchise specializing in "Japanese cuisine and mixology," according to a press release. The new restaurant opened Monday at 13270 Dallas Parkway.

Set in the Galleria Dallas shopping center, Kabuki Japanese Restaurant provides a casual setting that includes a large bar, dining room, sushi bar seating and a private dining space. Known for reinventing Japanese cuisine as a new comfort food, Kabuki has a robust menu of more than 200 items. Kabuki Executive Corporate Chef Masa Kurihara showcases traditional and innovative Japanese cuisine on the menu including a wide variety of small plates, salads, sushi, sashimi, rolls, specialty rolls, entrees, signature dishes and noodle and rice options. Vegetarian and gluten-free dishes are also available as well as an award-winning kid’s menu.



EXPAND Albacore crunch roll at Kabuki. Courtesy of Kabuki

The menu is heavy on sushi but is all over the place — you'll also find tofu dishes, paella, ramen and poke bowls.

Kabuki menu highlights include Agedashi Tofu, bonito flakes, fried tofu, ginger, green onions and dashi soy sauce; Albacore Crunch Roll, albacore, crab, shrimp tempura and spicy ponzu sauce; Sashimi Salad, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, cucumber, daikon, spring mix, ponzu sauce and sesame oil; Spicy Seafood Udon Pasta, shrimp, jumbo scallop, calamari, mussels and udon noodles and Tokyo Seafood Paella, braised mussels, paella rice, tomatoes, cilantro, calamari, shrimp and garlic chili sauce.



The beverage program was created by master sake sommelier Yuji Matsumoto and features "beer, wine, sake, shochu and creative cocktails that are both traditional and Japanese-inspired. Happy hour will be available Monday-Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will include items from the main menu, plus sake, wine and beer options," according to the release.

EXPAND A bowl from the deluxe sashimi omakase at Kabuki. Courtesy of Kabuki

The 6,000-square-foot restaurant opens with a string art installation at the entrance and artwork by Shoran Ohba at the sushi bar. The new eatery is open 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Kabuki Japanese Restaurant, 13270 Dallas Parkway.

