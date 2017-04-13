What the Hell Is Chica Morada, and Why Is Rapscallion Serving It With an Umbrella?

EXPAND This pink drink is made using a syrup of a Peruvian purple drank. Raise a glass. Susie Oszustowicz

Often, we read ingredients on drink menus and recognize a spirit (and sometimes wonder why it's spelled differently than expected) and a brand here or there. We're here to help you learn so you can sometimes have the answer to, "What the hell is (insert some incredibly obscure liquid here)?"

Today, we'll learn about chica morada. This traditional Peruvian dark purple drink is made from purple corn, pineapple husks and spices such as cinnamon and cloves. Down south you can get it from street vendors, restaurants and even prepackaged at stores. Its roots trace back to 3000 BCE, so bartenders today obviously need to find not only a use for it, but a unique use of it.

Enter: Rapscallion. In their booziest tiki option, Have You Seen My Keys, they use it in syrup form. The syrup not only gives the potion complexity, but also a delightful rosy hue. Let's raise this pink drink to the Peruvians for their delicious concoction, and to Rapscallion for bringing it into our lives here in Dallas.

HAVE YOU SEEN MY KEYS?

2 oz r(h)um blend

2 oz fresh pineapple juice

1 oz cream of coconut

0.5 oz chica morada syrup

0.75 oz orange acid (orange juice with added citric and malic acids)

2 dashes Angostura bitters

1 dash salt Combine all ingredients in a mixing cup. Add crushed ice and blitz for 5-8 seconds. Pour into a chilled bamboo glass and garnish with cherries, a key ring, slices of pineapple and orange and a paper umbrella.



Rapscallion, 2023 Greenville Avenue (Lower Greenville), dallasrapscallion.com

