Do You Have the Pearls to Eat Dal Dong Ne's Raw Oyster Kimchi?

Monday, May 29, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Brian Reinhart
Is it brains? Is it chopped liver? Is it even edible? It's oysters in kimchi at Dal Dong Nae, and it's pretty delicious.EXPAND
Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

Just about every Korean restaurant in metro Dallas — and there are more than 50 — serves kimchi, and most of them make it in house. But few serve their kimchi mixed with raw oysters.

Dal Dong Nae does, but it doesn’t advertise that on the menu. Raw oyster kimchi comes as a side with bo sam (pork belly), but it’s such a generous serving that it could make for a meal on its own. We counted at least eight enormous Gulf oysters mixed in with the restaurant’s fiery kimchi.

Not everyone will like this dish, admittedly. But if you go crazy for salty, briny, pickly, spicy umami flavors, this laser beam of intense, ocean-hot flavor is going to be one of the highlights of your year.

Brian Reinhart
Brian Reinhart has been the Dallas Observer's food critic since spring 2016. In addition, he writes baseball analysis for the Hardball Times and covers classical music for the Observer and MusicWeb International.

