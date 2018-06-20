 


Regeneration Arcade Bar and Pizzeria is under construction — and crews found something interesting under these floors.
Danny Gallagher

Mysterious Unopened Safe Found Beneath Regeneration Arcade Bar

Danny Gallagher | June 20, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Opening a new themed bar and pizza restaurant can be quite an adventure. Uncovering a secret Easter egg can upgrade it to the Atari 2600 video game classic Adventure.

The crew working on the new Regeneration Arcade Bar and Pizzeria on Dallas Parkway just north of Addison uncovered a floor safe in the building that's been untouched for some time. Owner Travis Hintzel posted a photo of the mysterious safe on his social media channels, and followers have reached out to help the team open it.

"It's just been sitting there," Hintzel says. "It's fun to speculate what's inside there."

The floor safe is in a kitchen area in a space that has been empty for four years since the closing of a Double Dave's Pizza franchise. Hintzel says work crews were moving some shelving when they discovered a strange covering on the floor.

They tried removing the cover, but it was glued to the ground, "so no one has ever moved it," Hintzel says.

Owner Travis Hintzel uses his smartphone to shine some light on the floor safe that his renovation crew discovered while prepping the space on Dallas Parkway for the opening of Regeneration Arcade Bar & Pizzeria.
The crew eventually pried the cover off the ground and found a buried floor safe with a combination lock that no one had any idea how to open. Hintzel says no one knew about it, not even the landlord he rented the building from.

Hintzel says his crew is still working on the space and doesn't have a planned opening date. He is still trying to obtain a certificate of occupancy but they is getting closer to the arcade's grand opening now that it's got some classic machines moved onto the floor and an electric permit in place.

Hintzel posted a photo of the safe on his arcade's Facebook page, and several followers have offered to open the safe. One connected him to a locksmith.

Hintzel says it could be completely empty, or it could hold the information that explains the existence of all life on the earth. Either way, it'll be cool to see what's inside.

"If there's anything of value in there, someone would have claimed it — but you never know," he says. "There could be the golden keys to the city in there." 

 
Danny Gallagher has been a regular contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2014. He has also written features, essays and stories for MTV, the Chicago Tribune, Maxim, Cracked, Mental_Floss, The Week, CNET and The Onion AV Club.

