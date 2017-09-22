menu

Nickel & Rye's Calamity Child Is a Gin Old Fashioned That's a Perfect Calamity

Painkillers and Rooftop Bars: Four New Dallas Bars to Check out This Weekend


Nickel & Rye's Calamity Child Is a Gin Old Fashioned That's a Perfect Calamity

Friday, September 22, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Susie Oszustowicz
The perfect storm brings together the Calamity Child cocktail at Nickel & Rye
Will Cody
The word calamity isn't used enough anymore. Surely, enough things in this world can be called calamities, but we can look at the word from a different perspective, thanks to Nickel & Rye's Calamity Child cocktail, its take on a gin old fashioned with black cherry notes. It brings together unusual elements that you'd think would clash, but it's a beautiful calamity.

The cocktail uses Calamity Gin, a new Texas gin with strong citrus notes and a very light touch of sweetness, which lends itself nicely to a cocktail that's naturally quite sweet. And since Nickel & Rye is a whiskey bar, it's exciting to see it mixing up gin versions of classics usually made with whiskey.

Calamity Child ($9): Calamity Gin, black walnut, cherry, Angostura Bitters    

Nickel & Rye, 2523 McKinney Ave., nickelandrye.com

Susie Oszustowicz

