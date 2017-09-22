Nickel & Rye's Calamity Child Is a Gin Old Fashioned That's a Perfect Calamity
|
The perfect storm brings together the Calamity Child cocktail at Nickel & Rye
Will Cody
The word calamity isn't used enough anymore. Surely, enough things in this world can be called calamities, but we can look at the word from a different perspective, thanks to Nickel & Rye's Calamity Child cocktail, its take on a gin old fashioned with black cherry notes. It brings together unusual elements that you'd think would clash, but it's a beautiful calamity.
The cocktail uses Calamity Gin, a new Texas gin with strong citrus notes and a very light touch of sweetness, which lends itself nicely to a cocktail that's naturally quite sweet. And since Nickel & Rye is a whiskey bar, it's exciting to see it mixing up gin versions of classics usually made with whiskey.
Calamity Child ($9): Calamity Gin, black walnut, cherry, Angostura Bitters
Nickel & Rye, 2523 McKinney Ave., nickelandrye.com
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Dallas dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!