Nickel & Rye's Calamity Child Is a Gin Old Fashioned That's a Perfect Calamity

The perfect storm brings together the Calamity Child cocktail at Nickel & Rye Will Cody

The word calamity isn't used enough anymore. Surely, enough things in this world can be called calamities, but we can look at the word from a different perspective, thanks to Nickel & Rye's Calamity Child cocktail, its take on a gin old fashioned with black cherry notes. It brings together unusual elements that you'd think would clash, but it's a beautiful calamity.

The cocktail uses Calamity Gin, a new Texas gin with strong citrus notes and a very light touch of sweetness, which lends itself nicely to a cocktail that's naturally quite sweet. And since Nickel & Rye is a whiskey bar, it's exciting to see it mixing up gin versions of classics usually made with whiskey.

Calamity Child ($9): Calamity Gin, black walnut, cherry, Angostura Bitters

