100 Favorite Dishes, No. 72: The Pulpo Taco at Revolver Taco Lounge

EXPAND Revolver's pulpo is a serious treat. Beth Rankin

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

When it comes to picking a favorite on the menu at Revolver Taco Lounge in Deep Ellum, it's a pretty hard decision. Oven-roasted goat, fire-roasted pork shoulder, seared duck breast — it's impossible to mis-order from this taco menu. Now that summer is settling in over North Texas, on a recent visit, one particular taco tasted like a beautiful slice of the sea.

Revolver's pulpo taco ($4) is made with slow-cooked Mediterranean octopus, fried leek and jalapeño salsa on a house-made corn tortilla. The impossibly tender octopus is complimented by the salty-sweet crunch of the fried leek, creating a taco that feels like a beautiful beachside bite.

Eat this taco with a Revolver margarita, and you'll almost forget that you're spending summer in a 105-degree concrete jungle.

