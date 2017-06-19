menu

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 72: The Pulpo Taco at Revolver Taco Lounge

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 72: The Pulpo Taco at Revolver Taco Lounge

Monday, June 19, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
Revolver's pulpo is a serious treat.
Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

When it comes to picking a favorite on the menu at Revolver Taco Lounge in Deep Ellum, it's a pretty hard decision. Oven-roasted goat, fire-roasted pork shoulder, seared duck breast — it's impossible to mis-order from this taco menu. Now that summer is settling in over North Texas, on a recent visit, one particular taco tasted like a beautiful slice of the sea.

Revolver's pulpo taco ($4) is made with slow-cooked Mediterranean octopus, fried leek and jalapeño salsa on a house-made corn tortilla. The impossibly tender octopus is complimented by the salty-sweet crunch of the fried leek, creating a taco that feels like a beautiful beachside bite.

Eat this taco with a Revolver margarita, and you'll almost forget that you're spending summer in a 105-degree concrete jungle.

Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

