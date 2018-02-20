Three DFW Restaurants Make Texas Monthly's List of Texas' Best New Restaurants

Sachet is the highest-ranking Dallas restaurant in Texas Monthly 's list of the 10 best new Texas restaurants of 2018.

Dallas may have been largely snubbed in this year's James Beard Foundation Awards, but we fared pretty well in Texas Monthly's list of the 2018 Best New Restaurants in Texas.

Houston took the most slots in this year's list, but a few solid Dallas contenders showed up, too. Sachet (from the Gemma team) came in at number three — behind Xochi in Houston and Austin's Kemuri Tatsu-Ya — with Bullion at number five and Piattello Italian Kitchen in Fort Worth taking the last slot. Two other Dallas restaurants got honorable mentions: Mirador and Town Hearth.