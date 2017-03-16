menu

Sweet Taco Surprise: Fort Worth Favorite Salsa Limon Opens Flor De Mayo in Downtown Dallas Today

Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 9:53 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
Torta fever is about to hit downtown Dallas.
Courtesy of Salsa Limon
Make no mistake: This is big taco news for Dallas. Salsa Limon (also known to regulars as Salsita), the cult favorite Fort Worth taqueria, is opening Flor De Mayo — a breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night spot with cocktails — today in the Mayflower Building on Akard in downtown Dallas.

Salsa Limon started as a food truck, but once their brick-and-mortar opened in Fort Worth, it became a hit with Cowtown crowds and led to four other locations and a fleet of trucks. The new Dallas location, Salsa Limon's first outside of Fort Worth, will stick with Salsita's ethos of "cellular sustainability ... with its unique rainwater collection system, composting efforts, and onsite chicken raising at the Distrito location," according to a press release. Expect to see a selection of organic produce on the menu, as well as cocktails and late-night eats.

The menu will feature a "'greatest hits' lineup of Mexico City street-style favorites with Oaxacan influence," from "freshly made, light and fluffy red Spanish rice and sizzling tacos topped with a Oaxacan-inspired cabbage mix to warm and buttery quesadillas and Fort Worth-famous horchata."

Salsa Limon, 411 N. Akard St.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin relocated to Texas after completing her photojournalism degree from Ohio's Kent State University in 2008. She has worked in newspapers since age 17. She is a cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish and Gulf oysters out of season, the importance of learning how to raise one's own food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

