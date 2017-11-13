After Years of Issues With Its Building, Sambuca in Uptown Is Closing In February

As we reported in September, Sambuca restaurant has been dealing for several years with infrastructure issues with its building at 2120 McKinney Ave. Now, Sambuca's owners have announced that they are closing the Uptown restaurant.

Major plumbing and foundation issues led the restaurant's owners, Restaurant Expert Management, to file a lawsuit in 2013 in an attempt to force the building's owners into compliance with the terms of the lease. The building was purchased by MetLife shortly after Sambuca signed a 10-year lease and opened in 2004. The restaurant had been in Deep Ellum since 1991 before moving to Uptown.

“We’re going to be closing our Uptown location at the end of February, and we plan to go out with a huge New Years’ Eve and very special Valentine’s Day celebration,” said Kim Forsythe, owner of Restaurant Expert Management. “We’ll be thanking our customers by celebrating each weekend of the holiday season with rockin’ dance bands and rolling back some of our signature dishes to 1991 prices.”

Over the years, Sambuca expanded into other markets, including "Addison, Atlanta, Denver, West Plano, Houston, Nashville and in 2004 to Uptown, Dallas," according to the press release. Now, "Forsythe will be shifting his focus to opening three new concepts in the The Music Factory in Las Colinas."

Via the release: