One of Dallas' Best New Banh Mi Is Only Available When Time Allows

The most underestimated breakfast food in the arsenal is the meatball. There’s something about garlic-studded pork spheres, screaming awake in a sizzling-hot pan, that sends an ancestral happiness ricocheting down the strands of your DNA. Meatballs are a serene village vacation compared with the gray static that you feel when you peel open a sad rectangle of a granola bar.

Meatballs are little spheres of nostalgia for chef Reyna Duong. Surrounded by her aunts and older sisters, a bowl of bánh tam bì xíu mai — Vietnamese pork balls on a bed of thick noodles and bean sprouts, splashed by coconut milk and dark fish sauce — would show up regularly at her childhood table. For breakfast, a traditional Vietnamese option might be shards of baguette, fresh cilantro, jalapeño and meatballs cloaked in tomato sauce. You tear bread, dip into sauce and press with meatballs.

Duong, chef at Sandwich Hag, has turned this meatball morning meal into one of the best banh mi in the city. It’s only available when there is time.