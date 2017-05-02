menu


Sassetta Opens Tonight in the Design District

Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
Sassetta opens tonight in the Design District.EXPAND
Sassetta opens tonight in the Design District.
Courtesy of Casey Dunn
In March, Headington Companies – the developer behind The Joule – unveiled Wheelhouse, the first of a three-part, 10,000-square-foot food and drink complex in the Design District. Tonight, Headington opens the second concept for this massive food undertaking: the "Italy-by-way-of-California" restaurant Sassetta.

The new restaurant opens for dinner, with breakfast and lunch forthcoming, according to a press release. The "seasonal modern Italian" menu will highlight "handcrafted pasta, house-cured meats, seafood and thin crust pizzas in a casual cafe atmosphere," according to the release. "Complementing the rustic fare is a robust selection of wines from various regions in Italy, along with amari and simple, straightforward Italian cocktails."

The restaurant, designed by Seattle-based architectural firm Olson Kundig, was created as "a contemporary take on romanticized European design and a subtle nod to Harry’s Bar in Venice," which translates to an "all-day cafe for those looking for a full day of lingering or festive night out."

Sassetta will share a courtyard patio with Wheelhouse, and both restaurants will eventually use Go Go, the third concept in the complex, as a hub for carryout orders, "as well as function as an in-house delivery service to area residents and businesses," according to the release. Go Go will also serve coffee, in-house baked goods and grab-and-go items like juices from Local Press + Brew. Headington has not announced when Go Go will open.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

