Sassetta opens tonight in the Design District.
Courtesy of Casey Dunn
In March, Headington Companies – the developer behind The Joule – unveiled Wheelhouse, the first of a three-part, 10,000-square-foot food and drink complex in the Design District. Tonight, Headington opens the second concept for this massive food undertaking: the "Italy-by-way-of-California" restaurant Sassetta.
The new restaurant opens for dinner, with breakfast and lunch forthcoming, according to a press release. The "seasonal modern Italian" menu will highlight "handcrafted pasta, house-cured meats, seafood and thin crust pizzas in a casual cafe atmosphere," according to the release. "Complementing the rustic fare is a robust selection of wines from various regions in Italy, along with amari and simple, straightforward Italian cocktails."
The restaurant, designed by Seattle-based architectural firm Olson Kundig, was created as "a contemporary take on romanticized European design and a subtle nod to Harry’s Bar in Venice," which translates to an "all-day cafe for those looking for a full day of lingering or festive night out."
Sassetta will share a courtyard patio with Wheelhouse, and both restaurants will eventually use Go Go, the third concept in the complex, as a hub for carryout orders, "as well as function as an in-house delivery service to area residents and businesses," according to the release. Go Go will also serve coffee, in-house baked goods and grab-and-go items like juices from Local Press + Brew. Headington has not announced when Go Go will open.
