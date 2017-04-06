Blessing Vines, Drinking Wines and Savoring the Flavors of Dallas This Weekend

A snapshot of Savor Dallas 2011. Danny Fulgencio

Savor Dallas is this weekend, which means food, booze and merriment will be out in abundance. Things kick off on Thursday with 'Cue It Up ($55.) Held at the Marie Gabrielle Gardens, this event will feature an array of all things smoky and sweet.

Friday means booze — and lots of it — at Shaken + Stirred ($65). Sample cocktails crafted by some of the city's finest mixologists as well as some tasty bites at an event where mixing and muddling are the name of the game.

Saturday marks Savor's two big events: The Reserve Tasting ($225) and The Grand Tasting ($125). The Reserve features a curated selection of fine wines and spirits and also grants access to the Grand Tasting. As the name implies, your mandible will be putting in overtime at the Grand Tasting as you sample offerings from more than 50 restaurants. Eye of the tiger, people.

Savor wraps up on Sunday with Community Brunch: The Dallas Farmer's Market ($55). This event goes for a lighter approach than its bacchanalian Savor counterparts with a fresh, artisinal take on brunch.

What it be: Savor Dallas

When it do: Thursday, April 6-Sunday, April 1. Times vary by event; see website for details.

Where dat is: See website for details.







*****

There is perhaps no more poignant way of connecting with nature than by viewing it through plate glass as you nurse a craft beer and nosh on lite bites. The Trinity River Audubon Center's Birds and Brew event is back, and thanks to their partnering with Bolsa Mercado, this time there's delicious food. A $40 ticket includes bites as well as three craft beers and access to artists, speakers, games, music and more.

What it be: Birds and Brew

When it do: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 7

Where dat is: 6500 Great Trinity Forest Way

*****

What has ice sculpture luge shots, a fire breather and a man on stilts? Why it's Eastwood Bar, of course. To commemorate their first year in business, the bar is pulling out all the stops, including complimentary appetizers and selected drinks, prize giveaways and — this absolutely cannot be emphasized enough — a fire breather.

What it be: Eastwood 1 Year Anniversary Party

When it do: 7 p.m. to 2 a .m. Friday, April 7

Where dat is: 3407 McKinney Ave.

*****

Things that get blessed: people, animals and, because we are a species who really appreciates a good glass of cab, grape vines. Join dignitaries and other guests for a centuries-old European blessing of Texan grape vines at Grapevine's Town Square Gazebo. The blessing will be performed by a Texas priest, ensuring that whatever god controls alcohol production gets the message: Texans want their wine, dammit. The blessing takes place at 10 a.m, is free to attend and will be followed by a complimentary wine, cheese and bread tasting. Each family in attendance will also receive a 1-year-old champanel grape vine to take home.

Starting at 11 a.m., guests can taste wines and peruse artwork throughout the city as part of the New Vintage Wine and Gallery Trail. Tickets are required for this portion of the day's events and are $45 per person; they include an obligatory souvenir wine glass, three 1-ounce wine samples and one food sample per participating winery. Participants must be 21 years of age or older to attend.

What it be: Blessing of the Vines and New Vintage Wine and Gallery Trail

When it do: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where dat is: 431 S. Main St., Grapevine

*****

Explore trails set alongside the Trinity River as part of a 8.5-mile bike cruise. This casual ride is good for all ability levels as well as all bike types. The only caveat is that you must be 21 or older, as this event also features six stops at local breweries like Bishop Cider Co., Peticolas and Community. A $50 ticket includes beer cruise guides, six 8-ounce beer tastings, obligatory commemorative stein and of course many happy memories of you probably not falling off of your bike.

What it be: 6-Pack Trail, Bike Cruise & Craft Beer Tour

When it do: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where dat is: Luck, 3011 Gulden Lane Suite 112

*****

The 6th annual Frisco Streats Food Truck and Music Festival is this Saturday. This event is perfect for the whole family, with over 20 food trucks that cover a wide variety of cuisines, live music to drown out kids' crying and plenty of beer and wine for the big people who are in charge of the smaller people.

What it be: Frisco Streats Gourmet Food Truck and Music Festival

When it do: Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where dat is: 8800 4th St., Frisco

*****

When Rahr & Sons releases a new beer, it does not go silently into that good beer aisle. No, it is released with much celebration and fanfare. Event organizers even had a vintage pickup truck refurbished in honor of the occasion. Dewey the Dadgum Truck, as he is affectionately known, will be present at the release of Dadgum IPA. Event attendees will receive a commemorative can-shaped pint glass and three beer tastings for the cost of $10. Food from Heim Barbecue will be available for purchase.

What it be: Dadgum Launch Party

When it do: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where dat is: 701 Galveston Ave., Fort Worth

*****

Girl Scout cookies and craft beer: a pairing so indulgent, it's sure to make even the most lenient dietitian cringe. Tupps Brewery will pair five different cookies with five of their beers, so you too can experience how the peanut butter in Tagalongs plays with the orange notes in Tupps' wheat beer, Texas Shade. Tickets are $15.

What it be: Girl Scout Cookie and Beer Pairing

When it do: 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. (two seatings) Sunday, April 9

Where dat is: 721 Anderson St., McKinney

*****

El Centro College is holding their 9th annual Bits & Bites fundraiser, which benefits the college's culinary arts program. This year's fundraiser honors Beth Sonnier, who served the Food and Hospitality Institute for over 30 years. Tickets are $55 in advance or $60 at the door and include bits, bites and spirits to boot.

What it be: Bits & Bites

When it do: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 9

Where dat is: 801 Main St.

*****