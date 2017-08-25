menu

Say Goodbye to Bolsa Mercado This Weekend at Its Last Bash

Friday, August 25, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
After six years, Bolsa Mercado closes its doors next week.
Oak Cliff loses one of its beloved neighborhood hang spots next week when Bolsa Mercado, the combination coffee shop/market/cafe/caterer on Davis Street, closes its doors and adopts a catering-only business model. The cafe opened in late 2011 as an offshoot of the nearby Bolsa restaurant, which is not closing.

This weekend, regulars can get a final taste of Bolsa Mercado at an Sunday's all-day party, during which you can get $2 mimosas, $3 beer and $4 glasses of wine. Stock up one last time on local provisions and Bolsa Mercado's stellar breakfast tacos before this spot closes for good.

Bolsa Mercado, 634 W. Davis St.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."
Bolsa Mercado
634 W. Davis St.
Dallas, TX 75208

214-942-0451

www.bolsadallas.com

