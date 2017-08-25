Say Goodbye to Bolsa Mercado This Weekend at Its Last Bash

After six years, Bolsa Mercado closes its doors next week. Courtesy of Bolsa Mercado

Oak Cliff loses one of its beloved neighborhood hang spots next week when Bolsa Mercado, the combination coffee shop/market/cafe/caterer on Davis Street, closes its doors and adopts a catering-only business model. The cafe opened in late 2011 as an offshoot of the nearby Bolsa restaurant, which is not closing.

This weekend, regulars can get a final taste of Bolsa Mercado at an Sunday's all-day party, during which you can get $2 mimosas, $3 beer and $4 glasses of wine. Stock up one last time on local provisions and Bolsa Mercado's stellar breakfast tacos before this spot closes for good.

Bolsa Mercado, 634 W. Davis St.

