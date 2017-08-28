Nine Secret, Off-Menu Dishes You Can Try at Dallas Restaurants

EXPAND If you didn't know, now you do: From Stonedeck's secret, delivery-only mac and cheese menu to rolled ice cream in beta testing, there are some seriously fun off-menu dishes at Dallas restaurants. Kathy Tran

So you're at a restaurant and nothing on the menu is piquing your interest. You may not have to pick up and try a new one just yet. Some restaurants in Dallas have been holding back, keeping secret menu items hidden for those in the know. Some are experiments or hybrid dishes; others don’t even have names. If you’re looking for something off the menu and defiantly off the beaten path, this list is for you. We dug extra deep to unveil and uncover some of Dallas’ best hidden secret menu items so you can impress your guests by saying the magic words to get what most don't. Just be sure to ask nicely.

EXPAND This off-menu charcuterie board of sorts is a super-fun starter at Smoky Rose. Kathy Tran

The Pigmento/pickled plate at Smoky Rose, $12

8602 Garland Road

When the chefs at Smoky Rose want to experiment with pickling, the secret creation is bound to be delicious. The charcuterie board of sorts was initially tested as a vinegary, crunchy, crazy snack tray to satisfy bar patrons and lucky guests. Composed of pimento cheese, housemade crispy chicharrons, pickled radish, green beans, ramps and sliced peppers, it’s all garnished with a black charcoal barbecue sauce that is pitch black and distinctively delightful. It’s a perfect bar food that may soon work its way onto the main menu, but for now, our suggestion is to get there soon, cross your fingers and ask politely.

EXPAND The Weech at Trompo is topped with a mix of all Trompo's proteins and a secret off-menu salsa that will punch your face with heat. Kathy Tran

The Weech at Trompo, $2

839 Singleton Blvd.

If Trompo tacos haven’t already won you over, there’s a little extra something to sweeten the deal. The Weech, a secret-ish off-menu taco that’s bound to make your head explode, shares the nickname of owner Luis Olvera, and it's made with all three Trompo proteins stuffed into one taco. Instead of you choosing among the trompo pork, beef, or poblano and paneer, this taco does the deciding for you. The Weech puts all three on one corn tortilla with the usual cilantro and onions. For those really in the know, it gets better. Alongside the green and red sauce is another secret orange sauce. Made spicy with habanero, it piles on the heat for brave spice-seekers. It’s a crazy flavor explosion that is cheap enough to warrant ordering way more than you can eat in one sitting.

EXPAND You'll see the face of God in this savory-sweet off-menu creation at Meddlesome Moth. Kathy Tran

Bacon lollipops with ice cream at Meddlesome Moth, $14

1621 Oak Lawn Ave.

While the bacon lollipops are on the menu at The Meddlesome Moth, those looking to make one hell of a bridge between dinner and dessert can take it off menu with a scoop of ice cream. Made with skewered, seared slab bacon, buttery hollandaise sauce, maple syrup and fresh-made funnel cake, it's served in a cast iron skillet with a melty, sweet lump of vanilla bean ice cream. It comes in somewhere between stoner wet dream and hungover brunch, in the best way possible. It perfectly mixes salty, sweet and savory and was initially a way for guests to share dinner and dessert to fill that little bit of leftover room after the meal. Whatever its intention was before, it’s certainly got it figured out now. Be sure to impress your guests and throw the table’s diet overboard by ordering bacon à la mode.

EXPAND For just $7, you can try all of the rolled ice cream flavors being beta-tested at I.CE NY in Carrollton. Kathy Tran

I.CE. NY's test menu, $7

2625 Old Denton Road, Carrollton

Although I.CE.NY is a franchise, the company lets the owners experiment with their rolled ice cream. When the Carrollton owners wanted to do a test run of flavors, they started using Instagram to offer limited tastes. While the flavors rotate in and out, decadent cookie dough, perky Vietnamese coffee and bright purple ube sweet potato are some new favorites. All soft, creamy and rolled in front of customers, they are topped with unique flavors.

EXPAND Dallas' favorite Italian mainstay has a tasty, secret off-menu cheeseburger. Kathy Tran

Campisi's cheeseburger, $8.99

5610 E. Mockingbird Lane

What right does an Italian restaurant have serving a burger this good? We were confused, too, until we tried it. At its Mockingbird location, Campisi’s serves an off-the-menu burger that blows the buns right off most dedicated burger joints — and it's been making it for decades. Made with a special blend of hamburger meat that is forbidden from being pressed during cooking, it develops a wild crust and a juicy interior. It's topped modestly with the usual hamburger fixings, and a squishy bun makes for a well-rounded, timeless burger. While employees at Campisi’s say they only get an order once every two weeks, we hope that number skyrockets because more people need to try the best burger from an Italian restaurant.