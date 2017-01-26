SER Is SERiously Stepping Up Its Cocktail Game

EXPAND SER’s No Shadow casts a smoky shadow on your basic cocktail. Susie Oszustowicz

Hotel bars are becoming a thing again — just look at Midnight Rambler at the Joule and Knife in the Highland. SER at the Hilton Anatole is quickly becoming a hotel bar to watch. Bartender Colin Silva may be behind the stick, but he’s not behind on cocktail trends. He’s working to include molecular twists on cocktails to include things like Aperol pearls and shots of tequila resembling an egg yolk in his drinks.

His new cocktail No Shadow brings together the sweetness of Chambord with the smokiness of a peaty scotch. You can try your hand at his cocktail at home, but it’s worth the 27-floor elevator ride so you don’t have to make Chambord foam at home.

NO SHADOW

1 1/2 oz. Laphroaig

3/4 oz. fresh-squeezed lemon

1/2 oz simple syrup

1/4 oz Chambord

2 barspoons Chambord foam

nutmeg

3 raspberries Sink 1/4 ounce Chambord in the bottom of a rocks glass filled with ice. Shake scotch, lemon and simple with ice in a shaker and then strain over scotch. Add two barspoons of Chambord foam and sprinkle nutmeg over top. Garnish with three raspberries.



SER Steak + Spirits, 2201 N. Stemmons Freeway (Design District), sersteak.com

