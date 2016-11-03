Seven Awesome Food Events This Weekend: Cocktails at Klyde Warren, Chili Fest & Rahr's Anniversary

EXPAND Get hoppy this weekend at BrainDead's Festicle. Roderick Pullum

You know those sad stand-up comedy bars? The ones that smell like nachos and dead-end careers? Don't go to any of those. Go to Oak Highlands Brewery instead, where they will host the Brew-HaHa Comedy Series. For $20 (in advance, $25 at the door), a ticket to Brew-HaHa gets you entry into and a tour of the brewery, a comedy show, three beers and an obligatory commemorative pint glass. A food truck will also be on site.

What it be: Brew-HaHa Comedy Series

When it do: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4

Where dat is: 10484 Brockwood Road

Dutch ovens, the bane of Girl Scouts and pioneer women alike, are impossible heaps of cast iron that turn reasonable cooking times into sweaty marathons of fire-tending hell. But maybe you're weird. Maybe four-hour dump cake is your kind of bag. Maybe you like risking heat exhaustion in the name of fire-cooked ground beef. Maybe you, my 19th century food preparation-loving friend, should attend a fire pit cooking class. Held at the Log Cabin Village in Fort Worth, the class includes general village admission, a meal (prepared by you and your fellow homesteaders) and recipes to take home. The cost is $25 per person.

What it be: What it be: Fire Pit Cooking Class When it do: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5 Where dat is: 2100 Log Cabin Village Lane, Fort Worth ***** It's Rahr's party and you can get hammered if you want to. Rahr & Sons celebrates their 12th anniversary with a commemorative beer release (Zwölfjahre, an American Wheatwine aged in Cabernet wine barrels with cherries), extended tour and tasting, live music and food trucks. Bourbon Barrel Aged Regulator and 2014 Midnight Cab will also be on tap. Tickets are $20 for general admission entry at noon or $55 for VIP access and early entry at 11 a.m. What it be: 12th Anniversary Party When it do: Noon Saturday, Nov. 5 Where dat is: 701 Galveston Ave., Fort Worth BrainDead Brewing is having their second annual Beer Festicle this Saturday. What is a festicle, you ask? Our expert source tell us a festicle is what happens when chesticles fester. That is, they become festicles. Then again, our expert source is also 9, so maybe we should just go with the press release on this one. BrainDead's Festicle celebrates all things barrel-aged, wild or rare, with 60 beers in all including Hammer of the Gods and Bent de Garde. Tickets start at $45. What it be: BrainDead Festicle When it do: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 Where dat is: 2625 Main St. Parking lot West ***** Who said traveling to five continents in three hours was impossible? Take your taste buds on a trip to Asia, North America, Europe, South America and Africa* courtesy of Cocktails from Around the World. This fundraiser will feature local bartenders and their boozy, geography-inspired creations. Each continent's cocktails will be set up at five pop-up bars in Klyde Warren Park. All proceeds from this buzz-worthy event go to Trigger's Toys, a nonprofit group that helps chronically ill children and their families. Tickets start at $65 ($80 at the door) and include cocktails plus one food truck item. *Antarctica and Australia were omitted because icebergs and kangaroos do not make tasty cocktails.



What it be: Ultimate Cocktail Experience When it do: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 ***** *****

Where dat is: 2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy.