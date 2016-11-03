menu

Seven Awesome Food Events This Weekend: Cocktails at Klyde Warren, Chili Fest & Rahr's Anniversary

19 Awesome Food Events This Weekend: Hallo-Wine, Garden Concert and Cocktails for Kitties


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Seven Awesome Food Events This Weekend: Cocktails at Klyde Warren, Chili Fest & Rahr's Anniversary

Thursday, November 3, 2016 at 4 a.m.
By Kathryn DeBruler
Get hoppy this weekend at BrainDead's Festicle.EXPAND
Get hoppy this weekend at BrainDead's Festicle.
Roderick Pullum
A A

You know those sad stand-up comedy bars? The ones that smell like nachos and dead-end careers? Don't go to any of those. Go to Oak Highlands Brewery instead, where they will host the Brew-HaHa Comedy Series. For $20 (in advance, $25 at the door), a ticket to Brew-HaHa gets you entry into and a tour of the brewery, a comedy show, three beers and an obligatory commemorative pint glass. A food truck will also be on site.

What it be: Brew-HaHa Comedy Series 

When it do: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4

Related Stories

Where dat is: 10484 Brockwood Road

*****
Dutch ovens, the bane of Girl Scouts and pioneer women alike, are impossible heaps of cast iron that turn reasonable cooking times into sweaty marathons of fire-tending hell. But maybe you're weird. Maybe four-hour dump cake is your kind of bag. Maybe you like risking heat exhaustion in the name of fire-cooked ground beef. Maybe you, my 19th century food preparation-loving friend, should attend a fire pit cooking class. Held at the Log Cabin Village in Fort Worth, the class includes general village admission, a meal (prepared by you and your fellow homesteaders) and recipes to take home. The cost is $25 per person.

What it be: Fire Pit Cooking Class

When it do: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5

Where dat is: 2100 Log Cabin Village Lane, Fort Worth

*****

It's Rahr's party and you can get hammered if you want to. Rahr & Sons celebrates their 12th anniversary with a commemorative beer release (Zwölfjahre, an American Wheatwine aged in Cabernet wine barrels with cherries), extended tour and tasting, live music and food trucks. Bourbon Barrel Aged Regulator and 2014 Midnight Cab will also be on tap. Tickets are $20 for general admission entry at noon or $55 for VIP access and early entry at 11 a.m.

What it be: 12th Anniversary Party

When it do: Noon Saturday, Nov.  5

Where dat is: 701 Galveston Ave., Fort Worth

*****
BrainDead Brewing is having their second annual Beer Festicle this Saturday. What is a festicle, you ask? Our expert source tell us a festicle is what happens when chesticles fester. That is, they become festicles. Then again, our expert source is also 9, so maybe we should just go with the press release on this one. BrainDead's Festicle celebrates all things barrel-aged, wild or rare, with 60 beers in all including Hammer of the Gods and Bent de Garde. Tickets start at $45.

What it be: BrainDead Festicle

When it do: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Where dat is: 2625 Main St. Parking lot West

*****

Who said traveling to five continents in three hours was impossible? Take your taste buds on a trip to Asia, North America, Europe, South America and Africa* courtesy of Cocktails from Around the World. This fundraiser will feature local bartenders and their boozy, geography-inspired creations. Each continent's cocktails will be set up at five pop-up bars in Klyde Warren Park. All proceeds from this buzz-worthy event go to Trigger's Toys, a nonprofit group that helps chronically ill children and their families. Tickets start at $65 ($80 at the door) and include cocktails plus one food truck item.

*Antarctica and Australia were omitted because icebergs and kangaroos do not make tasty cocktails.

What it be: Ultimate Cocktail Experience

When it do: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5


Where dat is: 2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy.

*****
Like your mom always told you, you should never eat the yellow snow. She never said anything about drinking it, though. Check out special release beers including Rouge Yellow Snow and Avery Ellie's Brown at Flying Saucer on the Lake's ultimate football watch party and dog adoption. Guests are encouraged to bring their pups or adopt one from Cody's Friends Rescue. And because it wouldn't be complete without it, this event also includes a dog runway show.

What it be: Barks N Brews

When it do: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6

Where dat is: 4821 Bass Pro Dr., Garland

*****
You're a Texan, so we're just going to go out on a limb and say that the only thing you like better than a bowl of chili is a succession of chili bowls. The Granada Theater will host a chili cook-off in which the likes of Oliver Stirin (Blind Butcher), Troy Gardner (V-Eats Modern Vegan), Patton Robertson (Cafe Momentum) and Jason West (Sunday at Granada) showcase their version of this quintessentially autumnal meal. All the while two outside stages will host Americana and Texas country acts. Charlie Robison, Mike McClure Band, Slobberbone and The Roomsounds are among the slated acts. Tickets start at $15.

What it be: Texas Chili Fest

When it do: Noon Sunday, Nov. 6

Where dat is: 3524 Greenville Ave.

*****

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Oak Highlands Brewery
More Info
More Info

10484 Brockwood Rd.
Dallas, TX 75238

214-450-1659

www.oakhighlandsbrewery.com

miles
Rahr & Sons Brewery
More Info
More Info

701 Galveston Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104

817-810-9266

www.rahrbrewing.com

miles
Klyde Warren Park
More Info
More Info

2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway
Dallas, TX 75201

214-716-4500

miles
Flying Saucer on the Lake
More Info
More Info

4821 Bass Pro Dr.
Garland, TX 75043

972-226-0725

www.beerknurd.com

miles
Braindead Brewing
More Info
More Info

2625 Main St.
Dallas, TX 75226

www.braindeadbrewing.com

miles
Granada Theater
More Info
More Info

3524 Greenville Ave.
Dallas, TX 75206

214-824-9933

www.granadatheater.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >