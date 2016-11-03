Seven Awesome Food Events This Weekend: Cocktails at Klyde Warren, Chili Fest & Rahr's Anniversary
Get hoppy this weekend at BrainDead's Festicle.
Roderick Pullum
You know those sad stand-up comedy bars? The ones that smell like nachos and dead-end careers? Don't go to any of those. Go to Oak Highlands Brewery instead, where they will host the Brew-HaHa Comedy Series. For $20 (in advance, $25 at the door), a ticket to Brew-HaHa gets you entry into and a tour of the brewery, a comedy show, three beers and an obligatory commemorative pint glass. A food truck will also be on site.
What it be: Brew-HaHa Comedy Series
When it do: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4
Where dat is: 10484 Brockwood Road
What it be: Fire Pit Cooking Class
When it do: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5
Where dat is: 2100 Log Cabin Village Lane, Fort Worth
*****
It's Rahr's party and you can get hammered if you want to. Rahr & Sons celebrates their 12th anniversary with a commemorative beer release (Zwölfjahre, an American Wheatwine aged in Cabernet wine barrels with cherries), extended tour and tasting, live music and food trucks. Bourbon Barrel Aged Regulator and 2014 Midnight Cab will also be on tap. Tickets are $20 for general admission entry at noon or $55 for VIP access and early entry at 11 a.m.
What it be: 12th Anniversary Party
When it do: Noon Saturday, Nov. 5
Where dat is: 701 Galveston Ave., Fort Worth
What it be: BrainDead Festicle
When it do: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5
Where dat is: 2625 Main St. Parking lot West
*****
Who said traveling to five continents in three hours was impossible? Take your taste buds on a trip to Asia, North America, Europe, South America and Africa* courtesy of Cocktails from Around the World. This fundraiser will feature local bartenders and their boozy, geography-inspired creations. Each continent's cocktails will be set up at five pop-up bars in Klyde Warren Park. All proceeds from this buzz-worthy event go to Trigger's Toys, a nonprofit group that helps chronically ill children and their families. Tickets start at $65 ($80 at the door) and include cocktails plus one food truck item.
*Antarctica and Australia were omitted because icebergs and kangaroos do not make tasty cocktails.
What it be: Ultimate Cocktail Experience
When it do: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5
Where dat is: 2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy.
What it be: Barks N Brews
When it do: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6
Where dat is: 4821 Bass Pro Dr., Garland
What it be: Texas Chili Fest
When it do: Noon Sunday, Nov. 6
Where dat is: 3524 Greenville Ave.
