Seven Things You Need to Drink in Dallas Right Now

Midnight Rambler's new Savory Hunter plays with nontraditional flavors. The cocktail from their new "dark tropical" menu is made with lemongrass, Makrut Leaf Gin, lime, coconut, cilantro and Thai chili. Courtesy of Midnight Rambler

As the seasons change, so do menus, which means that even your regular watering hole or coffee shop may have something new to try. This fall, celebrate the season with these killer craft cocktails, coffee and beers:

Want a fall cocktail that doesn't rely on pumpkin? Try the Falling for Figs at Bowen House. Susie Oszustowicz

Falling for Figs at Bowen House

This new offering from Bowen House, Falling for Figs, features rosemary, fig and blackberry paired with locally distilled ROXOR gin. With notes of pecan and cinnamon, it could very well be the perfect fall cocktail.

North Texas has seen a leaner, more sophisticated set of pumpkin beers on the shelves this year, such as the coffee-cut Cuvee Pumpkin Latte from Fort Worth's Martin House Brewing Company. Lance Higdon

Local pumpkin-flavored beer

Last year, nationwide sales of pumpkin-flavored beer dropped substantially, leading to decreased pumpkin production and some breweries pulling their gourd-inspired brews altogether. In DFW, a few breweries — like Martin House, which put out this Cuvee Pumpkin Latte brew — have found ways to keep pumpkin offerings fresh in a market that's been inundated by this seasonal flavor.

Puleo, the new wine label from CiboDivino, currently offers three bottles in the $14 to $18 range. Brian Reinhart

Puleo wines at CiboDivino

CiboDivino chef-owner Daniele Puleo sourced a trio of wines from Italy for Puleo, his new wine label. We tried all three — prosecco brut, pinot grigio and Chianti — and shared which of the bottles we'd be likely to have again.

Midnight Rambler's new Tiger Style, made with Batavia Arrack, Calamansi, palm sugar, Pippali, egg white, Cassia and "aromatic essence." Courtesy of Midnight Rambler

Anything on Midnight Rambler's new "dark tropical" cocktail menu

Everything we've tried on Midnight Rambler's new "dark tropical" cocktail menu has been over-the-top good, and there are more curious concoctions in the future. When we asked the bar about cocktail trends for the fall, bartender Chris Unruh said he's got his eye on Scaffa cocktails, which are served at room temperature. "It's a category that has some legs and hopefully some local folks can do some cool riffs on those," he says.

The Haymaker is the booze slushie Dallas deserves. Susie Oszustowicz

The Haymaker at Haystack Burger & Barley

This boozy slushie is made with iced tea, orange juice, lemonade and Maker’s Mark.

"People love pumpkin spice, and we don't really feel like we have to fit into some sort of box labeled 'craft coffee shop,'" says Ben Hernandez, store operator. "There's almost like this unspoken rule that if you serve syrups, you're not really sticking to the craft coffee formula, but that's just hogwash." Beth Rankin

Oak Lawn Coffee's Pumpkin Spice Latte

Finally, a pumpkin spice latte for the discerning palate. Oak Lawn Coffee makes all of their syrups in-house, and their pumpkin spice flavor — made with brown sugar, real pumpkin and spices like cinnamon and ginger — makes for a PSL that's anything but basic.

There's nothing small about the flavor in the Mezcalito. Susie Oszustowicz

Salum's Mezcalito

Mezcal is trending right now, and for good reason — this smoky, enigmatic liquor adds depth and complexity to any cocktail it touches. Try Salum's Mezcalito, made with Wahaka Mezcal, Ancho Reyes Liqueur, grapefruit juice, agave syrup and Sal de Guisano.

