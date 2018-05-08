A Restaurant That Employs People With Developmental Disabilities Is Coming to Sylvan Thirty

A family-owned Rhode Island restaurant that provides employment opportunities for people with developmental disabilities, is coming to Sylvan Thirty. This is the first Texas location for Shayna's Place, a sandwich and coffee shop inspired by owner Lou Olerio's cousin Shayna, who has Down syndrome, according to a press release.

"Shayna’s Place will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, including sandwiches, salads, smoothies, pastries and juices, as well as a local selection of coffee, soda, wine and beer," according to the release.

It's slated to open next to CiboDivino Marketplace in late summer.