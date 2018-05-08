 


Shayna's Place, a Rhode Island restaurant, is coming to Sylvan Thirty.
Shayna's Place, a Rhode Island restaurant, is coming to Sylvan Thirty.
courtesy Shayna's Place

A Restaurant That Employs People With Developmental Disabilities Is Coming to Sylvan Thirty

Beth Rankin | May 8, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

A family-owned Rhode Island restaurant that provides employment opportunities for people with developmental disabilities, is coming to Sylvan Thirty. This is the first Texas location for Shayna's Place, a sandwich and coffee shop inspired by owner Lou Olerio's cousin Shayna, who has Down syndrome, according to a press release.

"Shayna’s Place will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, including sandwiches, salads, smoothies, pastries and juices, as well as a local selection of coffee, soda, wine and beer," according to the release.

It's slated to open next to CiboDivino Marketplace in late summer.

“From the moment I decided to expand the family business, I was set on making Sylvan Thirty its home because of the development’s family feel,” Olerio said in the release. “The area’s residents appreciate the vibe of a unique family business versus walking into another chain restaurant even if it’s just for a quick bite to eat.”

The restaurant space is described as "cozy and intimate" with a spacious patio.

“Shayna’s Place contains all of the elements that make Sylvan Thirty businesses successful — family-focused, community-oriented and healthy, local cuisine,"  Brent Jackson, president of Oaxaca Interests and developer of Sylvan Thirty, said in the release. "We specifically seek out these attributes when looking for new concepts to offer in Dallas."

This isn't the only Dallas concept that advocates for more work opportunities in the service industry for people with developmental disabilities. Sandwich Hag, not far away in the Cedars, also works toward making more jobs available to people with Down syndrome.

This also isn't the only new eatery for Sylvan Thirty this year. Cooper's Meat Market opened next to Cox Farms Market several weeks ago.

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

