One of the Best Dishes in Dallas Is a Bologna Sandwich (Yes, Really)

It’s never been just a bologna sandwich. Bologna is pork’s inexpensive canvas upon which you pour your memory. You know the aroma of it — tangy and sharp and so uniquely bologna. Maybe a memory emerges, for some of us, when squishy white bread fuses with a lot of mayo and that weird and wet Oscar Meyer circle. You know the kind — it’s the plastic package with the back that tears off and you have to pinch bologna slices like a loaded tissue dispenser. So it’s never been bologna — especially when it’s mortadella.

Mortadella is savage, spiritual evil. Even the name sounds like a 7-foot-tall vampire, blood gleaming on fangs, entrancing humans from afar. Mortadella has found you. In Rome, you’ll find Italy’s famous bologna watching, waiting, from salumeria windows. Italians stud mortadella with pistachios or, even better, truffles. An unfolded slice can have the diameter of a bus wheel. In São Paulo, the mortadella sandwich — stacks of thin slices, grilled, coddled by cheese, then electrified by yellow mustard and peppers — is market food that could destroy Achilles with one spear throw.