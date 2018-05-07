From Draft Cocktails to Sustainability, Sip on These Summer Dallas Cocktail Trends

The inevitable approach of 100-degree days doesn't just affect your closet — it affects your bar. You'll see lighter cocktails and fruity flavors, and we're intrigued by some of the more advanced trends in cocktails this spring and summer. From clear cocktails achieved with increasingly common involved techniques (because science) to environmentally friendly bar practices and cocktails from a tap, there are some big things hitting the Dallas bar scene.

Clarified cocktail elements

"The purpose of clarification [completely removing particles from a liquid] is not to be flashy; it's highly functional and allows bartenders to do some very interesting things with cocktails," says Scott Jenkins, principal bartender and director of beverage at Hide in Deep Ellum. "Clarification removes all the tiny particles and allows for an even-shaped bubble structure of a particular size to be highly concentrated in solution. The texture is even, crisp and consistent from start to finish. A secondary quality of clarified juices is being able to use them in stirred cocktails to control acidity. So clarified juice can allow the addition of acidity but is silky on the palate, as you want your stirred cocktails to be."

Straw, straw ... go away.

Eliminating plastic straws

I take a lot of pictures of cocktails. Look back, and you'll realize that many of these cocktails are missing straws. I often feel guilty wasting them, and after learning that the U.S. goes through more than 500 million straws every year, I'm more aware of the waste the practice creates — and Dallas bars and restaurants are, too. There is a trend coming — perhaps better dubbed a movement — to eliminate plastic straws altogether. There's a partnership between Garden & Gun, Maker’s Mark and Bourbon Country to eliminate as many as possible in bars. They'll even purchase paper straws for bars to use if they vow to sack the plastic. It's a small dent, but it's progress.