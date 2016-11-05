Six Dallas Burgers (And One Burger Taco) You Need to Eat ASAP

The S&A turkey burger with Gouda, wild mushrooms and a house-made aioli with fries for $11.50. Nick Rallo

If there's one thing Dallas knows, it's burgers — you'll find one on almost every menu in the city. With so many options, it can be hard to find the right one. Whether you're looking for a Wagyu burger, veggie burger, turkey burger or even a burger taco, these are a few of our favorite burgers in town right now:

The Surprisingly Stellar Turkey Burger at Uptown's State & Allen

The seared-off turkey patty is topped neatly with buttery wild mushrooms, a Gouda blanket and just enough aioli to keep your pupils dilated. A toasted brioche bun softly encapsulates the juicy sandwich. It’s one of the most no-bullshit, delicious turkey burgers in Dallas.

The Texas Akaushi bacon burger taco, with peppered bacon, velvet sauce, LTO, pickles and red onion, $4.95. Nick Rallo

True Dallas Hangover Food: The Cheeseburger Taco at Velvet Taco

A burger taco? Yes and yes. Whether you're hungover, still drunk or stone-cold sober, this glorious hybrid is a must.

The Cow + Pig cheeseburger at STIRR, with fries, $12. Nick Rallo

Instagram This Burger: The Cow + Pig at Stirr

Dallas' newest double cheeseburger indulgence is a double-whammy: The Cow + Pig, a house-ground brisket and bacon patty. In other words, bacon is blended right in with the beef. Take a photo of it on Stirr's gorgeous rooftop patio and you're guaranteed to rake in the likes.

Is this one of the best burgers in the U.S.? Thrillist thinks so. Beth Rankin

Knife's Ozersky Burger Named One of the Best in the U.S.

This burger has been around long enough to become a Dallas classic, and for good reason – the uber-simple burger is cooked perfectly and topped only with American cheese and red onion on a white bun. It's simple, it's good and now Thrillist says it's one of the best in the country.

The Smokeshack, a classic Shack Burger with cherry pepper relish and crispy applewood-smoked bacon. Kathy Tran

Shake Shack Makes a Good Burger — and a Good Metaphor for Dallas Dining

It's hard to find a bad burger at the new Uptown Shake Shack. They're juicy, they're flavorful and come topped with options like a Pecan Lodge sausage link or applewood-smoked bacon and cherry pepper relish.

Melted provolone on the Oak Cliff diner Jonathon's veggie burger, $10. Nick Rallo

Veggie Burgers Can Actually Be Great — and These 10 Dallas Veggie Burgers Are Proof

Don't think a veggie burger can be as good as the real thing? Think again. No, it won't taste exactly like a burger, but it can taste pretty damn great — as is the case with Jonathon's quinoa-based veggie burger made with shredded carrots, sweet potato, potato, spinach, red and green cabbage, garlic, smoked paprika, chili powder, salt and pepper and oregano.

