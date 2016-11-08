Six Delicious, Inexpensive Reasons to Stay in Downtown Dallas After Work

EXPAND Dessert at Sapa House sounds pretty good right now. Kathy Tran

Once upon a time, downtown Dallas was a ghost town come 6 p.m. Office workers poured out of their skyscrapers and went straight home. The only watering holes were dives, and the only places to eat were fancy hotel kitchens like the French Room.

That’s all changed dramatically in the past year. Casual hangouts, robust happy hours and reasonably priced restaurants are proliferating across downtown, and we’re reaping the rewards.

Here are six reasons not to drive straight home from Fountain Place at 5 p.m. this week:

One slice is more than enough of Americano's deep-dish pizza special. Courtesy of Americano

The deep-dish pizza at Americano. On Sunday and Monday nights, the Joule’s casual Italian spot — which has gotten quieter in recent months following a series of complaints about the volume level — is serving up big ol’ deep dish pies by the slice. With Italian sausage, pepperoni, a layer of molten fontina and mozzarella and torn basil leaves on top, it makes a meal by itself, and its OCD-quality presentation is photo-ready.

Pair with Americano's cocktail program and wines, and you got yourself a cure for the Mondays.

Sapa House should make downtown sushi-lovers happy. Kathy Tran

Happy hour at Sapa House. With $2 domestic beers, $3 Japanese beers and $5 bar snacks, a new downtown spot takes happy hour seriously. Pho Colonial has been transformed into Sapa House, a pan-Asian restaurant with killer happy hour deals until 7 p.m. The house cocktails tend to be ultra-sweet concoctions with names like "Liquid Marijuana," but salty bar snacks like the crispy lemongrass pig's ears go best with a cold bottle of Asahi.

What's healthy but still delicious? Socca at the Dallas Museum of Art. Brian Reinhart

The DMA’s new café. Headed to a concert in the Arts District? Feel like your dinner should involve green things? Socca, the outdoor café at the Dallas Museum of Art, makes terrific crepes and big, well-balanced salads. "Socca," pronounced SOAK-uh, is both the stand's name and the name of the crepe, which is made from chickpea dough. I loved my salad of chicken, artichokes, roasted grapes and goat cheese (pictured). This is a nice spot to sit outdoors, too, while avoiding the Klyde Warren crowds. And if a socca and salad sounds too healthy, don’t worry: there are desserts to go.