Six New Dallas Restaurants You Need to Hit Up Immediately

EXPAND Grayson Social opened this week downtown, bringing a 'Southern chic' vibe to LTV Towers. Courtesy of Marcus Bowen/Grayson Social

There are a ton of bar and restaurant openings right now as we get ramped up for the holidays, and so far, there have been a lot of great additions to the Dallas dining scene. Here are a few of the best new bars and restaurants you should check out soon:

EXPAND Grayson Social's vibe is chic but relaxed and could be a great fit for downtown. Courtesy of Marcus Bowen/Grayson Social

LTV Towers Now Open Downtown: Grayson Social, a 'Southern-Chic' Bar, Restaurant and 'Social Club'

This new spot serves up breakfast, lunch, dinner, cocktails, coffee and tea in a gorgeous space downtown. There's also a members-only "social club" component, which means the upstairs is reserved just for members.

The Si Tapas storefront in Dallas Farmers Market. Michelle Kessler

Rethink the Food Court Experience With Si Tapas at Dallas Farmers Market

Si Tapas, the excellent Spanish restaurant tucked away in a quieter corner of Uptown, recently opened an outpost at the Dallas Farmers Market. It's a tiny spot, but these small, shareable plates have big flavor.

V-Eats at Trinity Groves sports a patio with a pretty gorgeous view. Beth Rankin

Vegan Brisket? It's a Thing at This New Dallas Vegan Restaurant, and It's Pretty Good

As soon as we mentioned the vegan "brisket" at the new V-Eats in Trinity Groves, the story completely blew up with write-ups in Food and Wine, the Houston Chronicle and even the Daily Mail in the UK. No, the vegan brisket doesn't taste exactly like brisket, but it is a fun dish on a menu filled with fun meat-free takes on beloved Texas dishes. Even if you're not vegan, this spot is well worth a visit.

EXPAND Pizza at Stirr Dallas, which boasts food and drinks just as great as the view of downtown from the rooftop patio. Kathy Tran

Even If You Can't Get a Seat on the Trendy Roofstop Patio, You'll Dig the View at Stirr

Stirr occupies the massive hunk of Main Street real estate once occupied by Art Bar. Owners Imran and Asim Sheikh (of Uptown's Citizen restaurant) turned the first floor — all 4,000 square feet of it — into a beautiful, modern space with lots of light and an eye toward luxury. But it is up, up, up the stairs you must go, for even the most jaded of Dallas' dwellers may feel affection for the city when they see the skyline views afforded by the rooftop bar.

The pistachio cake at Kitchen LTO, from the kitchen of chef Josh Harmon, is almost as fabulous to taste as it is to look at. Which is pretty fabulous. Brian Reinhart

Kitchen LTO is Back from Dead — And It's Bolder Than Ever

This isn't a new restaurant, exactly — it's more of a resurrection. 'Permanent pop-up' restaurant Kitchen LTO is open in Deep Ellum under chef Josh Harmon for the first six months, and his Southern-meets-Asian food should be at the top of your must-try list.

Tonkotsu ramen with black garlic oil ($10.95) at the new Ichiro Ramen on Maple. Beth Rankin

Say Hello to Dallas' Newest Ramen Spot, Ichiro Ramen

The team from Wild Sushi & Ramen in Fort Worth quietly opened a new ramen shop on Maple Avenue a couple weeks back, and it's a sweet, laid-back spot to grab some solid ramen.

