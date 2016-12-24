Six New DFW Restaurants to Hit Up Over the Holidays

EXPAND Smoked meat fans have a new place to meat up in East Dallas. Courtesy of the Smoky Rose/Kathy Tran

Even though we've lost a few spots as 2016 trudged arduously toward its welcome conclusion, we've also gained a few new restaurants over the last few weeks. Since we've all got a little extra time over the next week or two — or in case you're just too busy to cook — here's a rundown of a few new DFW restaurants you can check out before that New Year's resolution kicks in Jan. 1.

The tonkatsu wades in its delectable sweet sauce before you get to grillin' at Niwa Japanese BBQ. Matthew Martinez

Grill It Yourself at Deep Ellum's Excellent New Concept, Niwa Japanese BBQ

If you love delicious grilled meats — and are OK with doing the grilling — check out Niwa Japanese BBQ, a new yakiniku spot in Deep Ellum that sports spartan digs but stellar food.

One of the Mexican noodle bowl options at Beto & Son is loaded with carnitas, veggies and they don't skimp on the avocado. Matthew Martinez

In Trinity Groves, a Father-Son Team Pushes the Boundaries of Mexican Food

Father Beto and son Julian Rodarte walked away from a life in corporate franchises and started a "next-generation Mexican" restaurant in Trinity Groves. From hummus with your salsa to fried eggs on your enchiladas, this place is having a lot of fun with Mexican fare.

EXPAND There will be brisket at the new Smoky Rose. Courtesy of Kathy Tran/The Smoky Rose

Dallas' Latest Smoked Meat Mecca to Open in East Dallas on Dec. 22

Barebecue fans are already salivating over the Smoky Rose, which opened this week in East Dallas. This chef-driven smoked meat emporium will have so much more than just brisket — you can also expect delicate veggie dishes and rich treats like house-smoked salmon.

Step out of the cold and into a bowl of White Elephant chili. Matthew Martinez

Tim Love's Chili Parlor at The White Elephant Got Here Just in Time

Tim Love's latest takeout window brings hearty, flavorful chili with all the fixin's to the White Elephant Saloon in Fort Worth.

New Oak Cliff taqueria Maskaras is decorated with an impressive personal collection of lucha libre memorabilia. Chris McDonald

Tired of the Sombrero Cliche, a Former Telenovela Star Opens a Lucha Libre Taqueria in Oak Cliff

This could not possibly be more Oak Cliff, and we mean that in the most loving way.

Move over, chicken. Quail and waffles are where it's at — at least if you're at Grayson Social. Kathryn DeBruler

Grayson Social's Brunch Is Swimming in Gravy and Chantilly Cream

If you're downtown and jonesing for some Southern fare, hit up the new Grayson Social, which launched a weekend brunch a couple weeks ago.

