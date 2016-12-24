menu

Six New DFW Restaurants to Hit Up Over the Holidays

Blame it on the Moon: It's Been a Weird Week in Dallas Dining


Six New DFW Restaurants to Hit Up Over the Holidays

Saturday, December 24, 2016 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
Smoked meat fans have a new place to meat up in East Dallas.
Smoked meat fans have a new place to meat up in East Dallas.
Courtesy of the Smoky Rose/Kathy Tran
Even though we've lost a few spots as 2016 trudged arduously toward its welcome conclusion, we've also gained a few new restaurants over the last few weeks. Since we've all got a little extra time over the next week or two — or in case you're just too busy to cook — here's a rundown of a few new DFW restaurants you can check out before that New Year's resolution kicks in Jan. 1.

The tonkatsu wades in its delectable sweet sauce before you get to grillin' at Niwa Japanese BBQ.
The tonkatsu wades in its delectable sweet sauce before you get to grillin' at Niwa Japanese BBQ.
Matthew Martinez

Grill It Yourself at Deep Ellum's Excellent New Concept, Niwa Japanese BBQ
If you love delicious grilled meats — and are OK with doing the grilling — check out Niwa Japanese BBQ, a new yakiniku spot in Deep Ellum that sports spartan digs but stellar food.

One of the Mexican noodle bowl options at Beto & Son is loaded with carnitas, veggies and they don't skimp on the avocado.
One of the Mexican noodle bowl options at Beto & Son is loaded with carnitas, veggies and they don't skimp on the avocado.
Matthew Martinez

In Trinity Groves, a Father-Son Team Pushes the Boundaries of Mexican Food
Father Beto and son Julian Rodarte walked away from a life in corporate franchises and started a "next-generation Mexican" restaurant in Trinity Groves. From hummus with your salsa to fried eggs on your enchiladas, this place is having a lot of fun with Mexican fare.

There will be brisket at the new Smoky Rose.
There will be brisket at the new Smoky Rose.
Courtesy of Kathy Tran/The Smoky Rose

Dallas' Latest Smoked Meat Mecca to Open in East Dallas on Dec. 22
Barebecue fans are already salivating over the Smoky Rose, which opened this week in East Dallas. This chef-driven smoked meat emporium will have so much more than just brisket — you can also expect delicate veggie dishes and rich treats like house-smoked salmon.

Step out of the cold and into a bowl of White Elephant chili.
Step out of the cold and into a bowl of White Elephant chili.
Matthew Martinez

Tim Love's Chili Parlor at The White Elephant Got Here Just in Time
Tim Love's latest takeout window brings hearty, flavorful chili with all the fixin's to the White Elephant Saloon in Fort Worth.

New Oak Cliff taqueria Maskaras is decorated with an impressive personal collection of lucha libre memorabilia.
New Oak Cliff taqueria Maskaras is decorated with an impressive personal collection of lucha libre memorabilia.
Chris McDonald

Tired of the Sombrero Cliche, a Former Telenovela Star Opens a Lucha Libre Taqueria in Oak Cliff
This could not possibly be more Oak Cliff, and we mean that in the most loving way.

Move over, chicken. Quail and waffles are where it's at — at least if you're at Grayson Social.
Move over, chicken. Quail and waffles are where it's at — at least if you're at Grayson Social.
Kathryn DeBruler

Grayson Social's Brunch Is Swimming in Gravy and Chantilly Cream
If you're downtown and jonesing for some Southern fare, hit up the new Grayson Social, which launched a weekend brunch a couple weeks ago.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin relocated to Texas after completing her photojournalism degree from Ohio's Kent State University in 2008. She has worked in newspapers since age 17. She is a cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish and Gulf oysters out of season, the importance of learning how to raise one's own food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."
